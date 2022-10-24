ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana ballot measure would require warrants for police to access private data

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAfP6_0ikEZE6M00

Montana r esidents will vote on amending the state constitution to determine whether to require law enforcement to acquire a warrant to access citizens' digital data .

The Montana ballot in the 2022 midterm election will include a vote on Constitutional Amendment 48, which would add language to the state's constitution requiring police to get a search warrant before accessing a citizen's electronic data or communications. The ballot initiative arrives as Congress debates passing a national privacy framework.

WARNOCK GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE AGAINST WALKER IN LAST STRETCH BEFORE ELECTION

As more and more data end up online, it becomes more important to protect them, according to Republican state Sen. Kenneth Bogner, the amendment's sponsor.

"Everything we do is electronic now, including our finances, medical information, and conversations," Bogner told the Washington Examiner . "As we put more and more on electronic devices, people are gonna want that data, including the government."

The legislation proposing the amendment was unanimously approved by the state Senate and received a majority of votes from the state House, leaving it to the voters for final approval. If passed, the amendment would make Montana the third state to incorporate such an amendment into its state constitution. This amendment would make it so that law enforcement would be required to obtain a warrant before they can access a user's cellphone records, private messages, financial information, or medical data.

For example, law enforcement would be required to get a permit before accessing a user's private messages on social media. While most law enforcement agencies treat such data as private, the amendment would require all to do so.

The proposed amendment "signifies a move away from a reactive approach to securing rights, and towards a proactive approach that protects fundamental rights in the context of the 21st century," Tanner Avery, the communication director for the Montana-based Frontier Institute, told the Washington Examiner . "Enshrining privacy protections for digital communications in Montana's Constitution will make it clear that regardless of technological change, Montanans' privacy is protected from unwarranted government intrusion." The institute was one of the leading organizations advocating the amendment.

One of the leading critics of the amendment is the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police. The organization argued during legislative hearings that the current phrasing in the state constitution already protects private data and that the amendment would further complicate internet-related investigations by law enforcement. However, their opposition is "soft," according to a lobbyist representing the group.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

State and federal lawmakers have made strides toward a national privacy framework. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) submitted the American Data Privacy and Protection Act in July 2022, which would provide a national set of guidelines to protect user data across the United States. The legislation moved out of committee but has stalled on the floor despite privacy groups pushing for the legislation's passing.

Matters of privacy have been rated high among voters. Most American parents want Congress to pass online privacy legislation, according to a July 2022 poll from Trusted Future .

Comments / 5

NannasBananas
5d ago

ought to be the law of the land. Oops, my bad. it IS the law of the land, according to that pesky Constitution & Bill of Rights...

Reply
4
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican

Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?

My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy