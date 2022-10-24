Love Is Blind is facing some serious criticism from one of its most well-known contestants. Fans of the popular Netflix dating show know that now-married contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were the breakout stars of season one, with an adorable connection and post-pod fairy tale ending, which included a wedding during the finale and the unofficial title of America's "favorite couple." That said, while the two have continued to show a lot of love for the series that brought them together, it also seems as if Speed has a pretty big problem with the way they handled the editing of the newest season, particularly when it comes to Black female contestants.

2 DAYS AGO