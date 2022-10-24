Read full article on original website
Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Sparks Grammys Genre Debate
Apparently Renaissance wasn’t house enough for the Grammys. The Recording Academy reportedly considered putting the album in the pop category even though Beyoncé’s team submitted the album for consideration under the dance/electronic category. The debate went all the way to the Academy’s National Screening Committee, who came to the decision that Renaissance should be in the dance category where it belongs.
Dragonette Premieres 'T-Shirt' Video Ahead of Comeback Album
Dragonette (AKA Martina Sorbara) returns this Friday, October 28, with her first album in six years, called Twennies, reflecting on a transformative chapter in the 43-year-old songwriter/producer's life. In that time, she experienced the global pandemic, became a first-time mom and watched her massive 2011 single, "Hello," have a well-deserved second life on the Billboard Dance/Electronic charts.
Taylor Swift Edits Out 'Fat' Scene From 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift has quietly responded to accusations of fatphobia stemming from her new music video. Last week, the pop star finally dropped the highly anticipated Midnights, a recordbreaking album inspired by her late night musings. Immediately becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, Swift also went on to go viral on YouTube by simultaneously releasing her self-directed music video for lead single "Anti-Hero," which she described as a visual representation of her "nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts" and also ended up sparking a heated online debate about some perceived fatphobia.
Dolly Parton Wants to Make a Rock Album
In her quest to take over the world, Dolly Parton has set her sights on yet another genre. After a failed reggae arc no one knew existed and two country Christmas singles released earlier this year, she’s now preparing to enter her new era — good ol’ fashioned rock ‘n’ roll!
Loyal Lobos Releases Her Inner Wolf on 'You're Nobody'
Under the Loyal Lobos nom de guerre, singer-songwriter and guitarist Andrea Silva is finding herself again on "You’re Nobody." The Colombian-born, Los Angeles-raised artist has explored all edges of herself; her last single, "Bummed," left listeners stranded in the crowd — an introverted ode to losing yourself. With hard-hitting vocals and a punchy bass line, "You’re Nobody" emerges from the masses.
Jimmy Eat World Remember 'When We Were Young' With The Linda Lindas
In terms of '90s music, you'd be hard pressed to find someone unfamiliar with Jimmy Eat World, who've been a consistent staple of the alternative rock scene ever since the release of Bleed American and its iconic single, "The Middle." After all, the Arizona-grown quartet has only continued to dominate the alternative charts and top-line huge festivals for the past twenty years and, within that time, learn a thing or two about growing up and moving forward — both personally and professionally.
Marvel Teases Rihanna's Return to Music
Updated 10/26/22: Rihanna has finally confirmed that the "R" did, in fact, stand for "Rihanna." "Lift Me Up," which will be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, will be released this Friday, October 28. You can presave the song now. — Rihanna (@Rihanna) 1666800502. In six years, a lot...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Clone Conspiracy Theory After Eye 'Glitch'
Katy Perry isn't blinking twice over a viral clone conspiracy theory. "Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” as a fan wrote on a TikTok where her right eye is twitching uncontrollably, before others chimed in with similar jokes about a "mechanical failure," speculating that "her robot" must have "lost the wifi connection," because it "seems to glitch a lot.” You know, just like "that baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing" or Avril Lavigne, who's long been rumored to have a clone named "Melissa Vandella."
Christine Quinn Takes a Lie Detector Test
Director and concept: Thom Kerr / Executive producer: Emily Jones / Styling: Heather Picchiottino / Editor: Hayley Brown / DP: Nona Catusanu / Production designer: Robert Taylor / Interview: Mario Abad. I first met Christine Quinn at the AREA fashion show in New York, where she embodied the brand’s audacious...
Lauren Speed Accuses 'Love Is Blind' of 'Cutting' Out Black Women
Love Is Blind is facing some serious criticism from one of its most well-known contestants. Fans of the popular Netflix dating show know that now-married contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were the breakout stars of season one, with an adorable connection and post-pod fairy tale ending, which included a wedding during the finale and the unofficial title of America's "favorite couple." That said, while the two have continued to show a lot of love for the series that brought them together, it also seems as if Speed has a pretty big problem with the way they handled the editing of the newest season, particularly when it comes to Black female contestants.
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
A Thai Trans Woman Now Owns the Miss Universe Contest
After almost two decades under Donald Trump's ownership, the Miss Universe Organization has been bought out by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, who heads up one of Thailand's largest media companies, JKN Global Group. Making her not only the first woman, but also first transgender woman, to own the international beauty pageant, the move comes amidst a larger push by the Miss Universe contest to be more inclusive.
Disney Unveils Its First Plus-Size Protagonist
In a historic first for the studio, Disney has introduced its first ever plus-size female protagonist in their forthcoming animated short, Reflect. Unveiled as a part of Disney+'s Short Circuit suite of experimental films, Reflect is set to follow the tale of Bianca, a young ballerina who "battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power." Tackling the topic of body dysmorphia and promoting a more body positive outlook, the short sees Bianca confronting her own reflection and, through the power of dance, symbolically shattering her insecurities in the process.
Trixie and Katya Bring Back the Laughs With 'Working Girls'
A few days ago, as I was going down the stairs to catch the L train into Manhattan, I heard someone from above yell, "YEEEEEEEEEP." I whipped my head around, almost expecting to see Katya herself at the foot of the stairs. This is what it means to be so deeply in love with these two biological women. Everywhere you go, there they are. Spending more than three dollars on a cup of coffee? "RIIIIIIICH." Getting ready to spill some piping hot tea? "Oh, honey!"
