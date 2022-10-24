Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Major Reversal Northbound After Company Acquires Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) & Manufacturing Plant

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) tripled on Thursday after the Company announced they are now compliant with FINRA Rule 6432 and have met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for DBMM within four days of 10/26/2022. For Shareholders, this means the company has been approved to resume trading. Glendale Securities is the company’s sponsoring broker to FINRA and its designated Market Maker. The Form 211 clearance to resume trading has taken place. The removal of the OTC Market’s icon, CE follows the resumption as next step. In the interim, the market is cleared. This means US shareholders can buy and sell. The restriction for US buyers has been lifted.

1 DAY AGO