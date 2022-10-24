Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Major Reversal Northbound After Company Acquires Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) & Manufacturing Plant

Read full article on original website
Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Reverse Merger Candidate Getting Noticed as Co Files Attorneys Letter and Looks to Go Pink Current
Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) is moving steadily northbound in recent trading as reverse merger rumors continue to abound. The Company is working hard behind the scenes trying to get the Company to “pink current” filing its attorney’s letter on October 6. BIEI is the perfect reverse merger candidate with just $2 million in liabilities, $1.4 million of which is a derivative liability.
Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) Running as Company Meets Requirements to Trade in US and Short Covering Rally Intensifies
Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) tripled on Thursday after the Company announced they are now compliant with FINRA Rule 6432 and have met the requirements under that rule to initiate a quotation for DBMM within four days of 10/26/2022. For Shareholders, this means the company has been approved to resume trading. Glendale Securities is the company’s sponsoring broker to FINRA and its designated Market Maker. The Form 211 clearance to resume trading has taken place. The removal of the OTC Market’s icon, CE follows the resumption as next step. In the interim, the market is cleared. This means US shareholders can buy and sell. The restriction for US buyers has been lifted.
Tech earnings just flopped. From Amazon to Meta and Microsoft, here are the biggest takeaways
Experts break down what the recent earnings disappointments mean and what to know, covering names like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.
