Joe Burrow knows ball. That certainly comes off when watching him operate on the field, but it becomes abundantly clear when you hear him talk in press conferences. The 25-year-old is not just eloquent; he’s also open and insightful about what he and the team are trying to do—a rarity in a league where teams protect even the most basic strategic elements as if they were nuclear codes. For instance, Burrow was asked in July how the Bengals could sustain and build on the success they enjoyed in 2021. Instead of playing the hits—we just gotta keep working to get better, we can’t get complacent, blah, blah, blah—he actually explained how the offense would have to evolve, and the defensive counters that would necessitate that evolution.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO