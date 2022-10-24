Read full article on original website
Robert Quinn Traded to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears have traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Howie Roseman has been known to make deals around the deadline, and continued that tradition today. Sheil and Ben give their immediate reactions to the trade and discuss whether this is a good move or bad move for the Birds.
The Bengals Offense Has Finally Hit Its Stride. But Is Success Here to Stay?
Joe Burrow knows ball. That certainly comes off when watching him operate on the field, but it becomes abundantly clear when you hear him talk in press conferences. The 25-year-old is not just eloquent; he’s also open and insightful about what he and the team are trying to do—a rarity in a league where teams protect even the most basic strategic elements as if they were nuclear codes. For instance, Burrow was asked in July how the Bengals could sustain and build on the success they enjoyed in 2021. Instead of playing the hits—we just gotta keep working to get better, we can’t get complacent, blah, blah, blah—he actually explained how the offense would have to evolve, and the defensive counters that would necessitate that evolution.
Is Raiders-Saints Do or Die? Plus: How to Bet Home Underdogs.
This week, Austin and Warren discuss the playoff implications of Raiders-Saints and explain why we should expect to see a high-scoring affair (6:00). Then, they examine Bill Belichick’s record following a loss (17:00), and examine why the Giants are once again underdogs (29:00). Finally, they preview 49ers-Rams and share a teaser leg they like (43:00).
Ravens About to Go on a Run? Plus: Tom Brady’s Hero Status, and Austin Ekeler on his Unlikely Career and the Chargers’ Season.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ Thursday night win over the Buccaneers, Baltimore’s second-half dominance, and why they are poised to go on a winning streak. He also talks about Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance (0:36). Then Ryen talks with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler about this Chargers season, what it’s like to be a part of a goal-line run play, growing up as a farmhand on his family’s ranch in Colorado, his NFL start as an undrafted free agent, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and more (12:20). Next Ryen and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 8 (41:04), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:59).
Arthur Smith’s Run-Heavy Falcons Aren’t What You Think
Since joining the Falcons last season, head coach Arthur Smith has become known as much for his schematic acumen as he has for his gruff exchanges with the media. In a July radio interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Smith said he “didn’t give a crap” what outside prognosticators thought about his team, and loosely compared the rebuilding Falcons—expected to field one of the league’s worst rosters after trading franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan—to Apple in the lead-up to its original iPhone release:
Marcus Spears Shares a Hilarious Jerry Jones Story and His List of Good NFL Teams
Kevin is joined former Cowboys defensive end and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears to decide which teams are actually good in the NFL, discuss whether LSU football is in a promising spot with Brian Kelly, and explain his deep love for Bridgerton and Chili’s. Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Marcus...
Packers Cooked? Hope for Colts? What’s up With Mac? Crystal Ball Time!
This week, Sheil is joined by Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris to gaze into their crystal balls and predict the future for five different teams. They discuss what the future holds for the Patriots QBs (3:00), and wonder what sort of success the Colts will have with Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback (11:00). Then, they choose the most likely ending to the Broncos’ (21:00) and Giants’ (28:00) seasons, and share their thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay (38:00). Finally, Sheil and Josh close the show by answering your mailbag questions (49:00).
Shared Plates
Rob Mahoney wants to change the shared-plate experience at restaurants. Hosts: Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, Rob Mahoney, and Van Lathan. Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs. Plus, taking listener calls and offering some thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason. By Brian...
Will 2021 Mac Jones Show Up on Sunday? Plus, John Jastremski on Pats vs. Jets and an Increasingly Miserable Tom Brady.
(0:30) Brian shares his Trio of Takes, covering the pressure on Mac Jones this week, the Pats’ defense, and the Celtics’ early defensive deficiencies. (18:30) Next, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Jets game, the demise of the Yankees’ season, and whether the Jets are for real. (36:00) Finally, Brian discusses the Bruins’ hot start, Tom Brady’s woes, and takes a few listener calls.
What Should the Bears Do With Micah Parsons and New Bulls Proving Their Worth
The Full Go is back to round out your week. Jason discusses new Bulls Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić (4:45) and how their impact is being felt immediately on the roster. He then breaks down how the Bears are using star quarterback Justin Fields (15:00) and how they can continue his progress into a tough matchup against superstar linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. To preview Bears vs Cowboys, Jason is joined by Chicago Sun-Times Bears beat writer Patrick Finely (28:30) as they break down Justin Fields’s development and how the Bears’ defense will change now that star defensive lineman Robert Quinn has been traded. From the Dallas side of the matchup, Jason is joined by Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (47:00) to discuss how the Cowboys plan to attack the Bears. Jason ends the podcast by discussing the lack of American-born Black baseball players in the World Series (57:42) and in the MLB.
The Bridge Scene Redux - ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon on the bridge of Dragonstone. Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS) Alfa Romeo F1 Driver...
How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads
This week, Sharp and House begin by sharing their thoughts on TNF (1:00) before explaining why lower scoring has increased gambling variance this season (6:00). Then, they discuss whether Kyle Shanahan can continue his dominance over the Rams (18:00) before giving out their picks for all three New York teams this week (26:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting the betting buddy with the best listener-submitted bet (48:00).
Week 8 Preview: Giants-Seahawks, Packers-Bills, Niners-Rams
Danny, Ben, and Steven start with the game plan and discuss what the Giants and Seahawks have done to get off to their surprisingly good starts this season (2:20). They also discuss whether the Giants should re-sign Daniel Jones. Then, they predict Monday morning’s headlines for Packers-Bills, Niners-Rams, Patriots-Jets, and more (26:25).
Week 8 Matchups, Must-Starts, Must-Benches, and Kadarius to the Chiefs
We kick off our NFL Week 8 preview by discussing the report that Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been traded to the Chiefs, and which games have the biggest fantasy shoot-out potential. Then, we bemoan the Broncos offense with Russell Wilson, offer up the RBs who could shine this week, waffle over the Rams-49ers matchup, and more.
Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs
Brian begins with news that Mac Jones is set to start on Sunday against the Jets, then discusses the strange press conferences Bill, Mac, and Bailey Zappe have had this week, and how those conferences compare to other infamous media moments from the Belichick era (23:30). Later he chats with NBC Sports Boston analyst and former Celtics guard Eddie House about the ’08 championship team, his thoughts on the current team, and more (45:30). Brian wraps up with some listener calls, and a couple thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason.
World Series Preview: Pitchers, Predictions, and X Factors
Game 1 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros is set to begin Friday night, and we’ve got all the bases covered on what you need to know about both teams heading into the matchup. Sheil Kapadia and 94 WIP’s Joe Giglio raise some questions about the series, ranging from Aaron Nola being named Philly’s Game 1 starter to trade-deadline acquisition Brandon Marsh being the X factor.
Bennedict Mathurin’s Hot Start Is No Fluke
If you’re a casual NBA fan, Friday night might be the only time you’ll get to watch the Pacers play all season. Indiana will play in Washington, in the first game of an ESPN doubleheader, but it’s the Pacers’ only scheduled game this season on ESPN, ABC, or TNT.
