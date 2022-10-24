ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 4) trailer, release date

When a convicted k—-r makes a prison break, the team works to protect the people on his hit list. Also, Hondo unexpectedly crosses paths with a former flame. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. Network: CBS / Paramount+. Release date: October 28, 2022 at 8pm EST. Cast:. – Shemar...
Let the Right One In (Season 1 Episode 4) “Outings”, trailer, release date

Mark and Zeke celebrate the restaurant’s 10th anniversary and it ends with an unexpected bang. Eleanor and Isaiah sneak out for a night of magic, wonder, and danger. Naomi struggles with new developments in her case while Claire makes great strides. Startattle.com – Let the Right One In | Showtime.
A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Real estate exec, Erika McNicoll, travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it’s owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him. Startattle.com – A Cozy Christmas Inn 2022. A Cozy Christmas Inn is...
A Savannah Haunting (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Based on true events and filmed in the actual haunted house upon which the script is based, A Savannah Haunting is a chilling supernatural thriller about a family that is torn apart by evil forces inside their new home. Startattle.com – A Savannah Haunting 2022. Genre : Horror. Country...
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Recruited by the R.I.P.D., a resurrected sheriff returns to Earth to save humanity from a gateway to hell. Startattle.com – R.I.P.D. 2 movie. Production : Universal 1440 Entertainment / Hero Squared. Distributor : Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned movie. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of...
Poker Face (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth

A tech billionaire hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends, but the evening takes a turn when long-held secrets are revealed, an elaborate revenge plot unfolds, and thieves break in. Startattle.com – Poker Face 2022. Starring : Russell Crowe / Liam Hemsworth. Genre : Action / Crime / Thriller.
Lights, Camera, Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man. Startattle.com – Lights, Camera, Christmas 2022.
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date

Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Startattle.com – Our Italian Christmas Memories 2022. Our Italian Christmas Memories is a Hallmark family and romance movie directed by...
