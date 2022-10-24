Read full article on original website
peoriatimes.com
British Wheels on the Green rolls back into Peoria
From classic MGs to Rolls Royce’s and Jaguars, the Arizona MG Club will be returning to Peoria to host its fifth anniversary of the “British Wheels on the Green” event. The event got its start in 2016, and it gives an opportunity for vintage car owners to take their historic vehicles out of the garage and on display for the world to see.
peoriatimes.com
Lakeside Bar and Grill's Annual Halloween Bash is back
For the last 14 years, Lakeside Bar and Grill has been a favorite among locals, families and friends for great foods and drinks. “We’re a community first; we’re all about taking care of the people in this neighborhood,” said Thomas Thome, general manager of the Lakeside Bar and Grill. “Our success is based around being the local spot of the neighborhood and being able to provide great fun and great food at an affordable price.”
