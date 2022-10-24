ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing

Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Public input sought for housing and transportation options in West Maui

Maui County is seeking the community’s ideas and input about ways to improve West Maui housing and transportation options along 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali. This feedback will be incorporated into the county’s West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing

Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30

Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy