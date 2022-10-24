Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing
Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
Maui county workers receive 2-year hazard pay award
The state's largest union says it won a dispute with Maui County over temporary hazard pay, and it could have major implications statewide, as Always Investigating first reported.
mauinow.com
Public input sought for housing and transportation options in West Maui
Maui County is seeking the community’s ideas and input about ways to improve West Maui housing and transportation options along 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali. This feedback will be incorporated into the county’s West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan.
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing
Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
How The Candidates For Maui Mayor Would Shape Food Security And Agriculture
In a place where up to 85% of food is imported and the drought and overpopulation of axis deer are so bad that the governor earlier this year declared it a disaster, the candidates who want to serve as mayor of Maui County will have a momentous task ahead of them to strengthen the islands’ food system.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes. Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have...
mauinow.com
Protection of the 939-acre Olowalu Reef is the focus of upcoming webinar, Nov. 2
The 939-acre Olowalu reef has been identified as one of the most essential reefs to protect on the island of Maui. Olowalu was declared an official Mission Blue Hope Spot in 2017, and research has shown that this large reef is an important source of larvae for other reefs in Maui Nui.
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
mauinow.com
Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12
Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23
Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign begins today
The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero-tolerance response to impaired driving as part of a Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign that starts today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and continues throughout the holiday weekend. Saturation patrols, including impaired driving checkpoints, will be utilized to address...
mauinow.com
Maui Sunday Market announces “Thriller” Halloween event, Oct. 30
Maui Sunday Market will hold a fun, family-friendly Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot (65 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., next to Burger King). The event will feature food trucks, product vendors, live entertainment, as well as the...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts presents ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’
Seabury Hall’s Performing Arts program will present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” from Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center in Makawao. Tickets are available at: seaburyhall.org/arts. Ticket prices: adult $18, kupuna $15 and keiki $10. The musical...
