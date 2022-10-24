Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
The Ringer
Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 7 record: 9-5 Season record: 60-46-2 Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5) When zeroing in on the Bucs’ offensive issues, so much of it has to do with pass protection. Tom Brady is still throwing the ball well, and receivers are still getting open (there were no defenders in view when Mike Evans dropped a deep pass from Brady last week). But there are just too many examples of either protection breaking down or Brady not trusting the blocking in front of him. Is that fixable? It might take the addition of at least one more player before the trade deadline.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
The Ringer
Power Ranking the Top 12 QBs for the Rest of the Season
We each power rank our top fantasy quarterbacks for the rest of the season and debate who should make the final 12. We finish the show by chatting with author Tyler Dunne about his new book The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football and its roundabout connection to our podcast.
The Ringer
Robert Quinn Traded to the Eagles
The Chicago Bears have traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Howie Roseman has been known to make deals around the deadline, and continued that tradition today. Sheil and Ben give their immediate reactions to the trade and discuss whether this is a good move or bad move for the Birds.
The Ringer
Suns Are Still Good, Best Roster in the NBA, Damien Woody on the Patriots’ QB Drama, Plus Worst Take
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch after watching Suns-Warriors and Mavericks-Pelicans, before examining arguments for which NBA team has the best roster (0:32). Next, Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Patriots’ loss to the Bears on Monday night. Woody recalls the locker-room buzz during the QB change from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady in 2001, the Giants’ and Jets’ impressive records through seven weeks, the struggle to identify NFC contenders, and more (12:18). Next Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle hand out their Worst Take (36:05), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (46:19).
The Ringer
Shared Plates
Rob Mahoney wants to change the shared-plate experience at restaurants. Hosts: Charles Holmes, Logan Murdock, Rob Mahoney, and Van Lathan. Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs. Plus, taking listener calls and offering some thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason. By Brian...
The Ringer
Is Raiders-Saints Do or Die? Plus: How to Bet Home Underdogs.
This week, Austin and Warren discuss the playoff implications of Raiders-Saints and explain why we should expect to see a high-scoring affair (6:00). Then, they examine Bill Belichick’s record following a loss (17:00), and examine why the Giants are once again underdogs (29:00). Finally, they preview 49ers-Rams and share a teaser leg they like (43:00).
The Ringer
The Bengals Offense Has Finally Hit Its Stride. But Is Success Here to Stay?
Joe Burrow knows ball. That certainly comes off when watching him operate on the field, but it becomes abundantly clear when you hear him talk in press conferences. The 25-year-old is not just eloquent; he’s also open and insightful about what he and the team are trying to do—a rarity in a league where teams protect even the most basic strategic elements as if they were nuclear codes. For instance, Burrow was asked in July how the Bengals could sustain and build on the success they enjoyed in 2021. Instead of playing the hits—we just gotta keep working to get better, we can’t get complacent, blah, blah, blah—he actually explained how the offense would have to evolve, and the defensive counters that would necessitate that evolution.
The Ringer
Ravens About to Go on a Run? Plus: Tom Brady’s Hero Status, and Austin Ekeler on his Unlikely Career and the Chargers’ Season.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ Thursday night win over the Buccaneers, Baltimore’s second-half dominance, and why they are poised to go on a winning streak. He also talks about Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance (0:36). Then Ryen talks with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler about this Chargers season, what it’s like to be a part of a goal-line run play, growing up as a farmhand on his family’s ranch in Colorado, his NFL start as an undrafted free agent, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and more (12:20). Next Ryen and Kyle make their favorite bets for NFL Week 8 (41:04), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:59).
The Ringer
Arthur Smith’s Run-Heavy Falcons Aren’t What You Think
Since joining the Falcons last season, head coach Arthur Smith has become known as much for his schematic acumen as he has for his gruff exchanges with the media. In a July radio interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, Smith said he “didn’t give a crap” what outside prognosticators thought about his team, and loosely compared the rebuilding Falcons—expected to field one of the league’s worst rosters after trading franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan—to Apple in the lead-up to its original iPhone release:
The Ringer
Packers Cooked? Hope for Colts? What’s up With Mac? Crystal Ball Time!
This week, Sheil is joined by Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris to gaze into their crystal balls and predict the future for five different teams. They discuss what the future holds for the Patriots QBs (3:00), and wonder what sort of success the Colts will have with Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback (11:00). Then, they choose the most likely ending to the Broncos’ (21:00) and Giants’ (28:00) seasons, and share their thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay (38:00). Finally, Sheil and Josh close the show by answering your mailbag questions (49:00).
The Ringer
Will 2021 Mac Jones Show Up on Sunday? Plus, John Jastremski on Pats vs. Jets and an Increasingly Miserable Tom Brady.
(0:30) Brian shares his Trio of Takes, covering the pressure on Mac Jones this week, the Pats’ defense, and the Celtics’ early defensive deficiencies. (18:30) Next, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Jets game, the demise of the Yankees’ season, and whether the Jets are for real. (36:00) Finally, Brian discusses the Bruins’ hot start, Tom Brady’s woes, and takes a few listener calls.
The Ringer
The Bridge Scene Redux - ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon on the bridge of Dragonstone. Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS) Alfa Romeo F1 Driver...
The Ringer
The Seahawks Are Surprisingly Good. Will It Last?
It’s been an NFL season of unpleasant surprises. We thought Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would stave off Father Time forever. Now, they’re both fighting him. We thought Matt Ryan would finally end the Colts’ quarterback carousel. Instead, he took a shorter ride than most who’ve ridden it. We thought the 2021 quarterback class would become the next great thing. They’re all still trying to find their footing.
