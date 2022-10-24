2022 Nebraska vs. Illinois game at a glance

Nebraska looks to break a two year losing streak vs. Illinois when the Illini come to Lincoln on October 29th. Here are some thoughts based entirely on the Fanalytix image only.

Looking back at previous Fanalytix images only of the past three Illinois games you can see some patterns.

Nebraska vs. Illinois Fanalytix 2021. Click here for the interactive version

Nebraska vs. Illinois Fanalytix 2020. Click here for the interactive version

Nebraska vs. Illinois Fanalytix 2019. Click here for the interactive version

Turnovers

2019 - Nebraska gives up four to Illinois one and escape with a come from behind win.

2020 - Nebraska five to Illinois zero in an 18 point loss.

2021 - Nebraska one to Illinois one. Illinois scores off their turnover in a 8 point victory.

Time of Possession

2019 - Lots of Nebraska black with six drives of more than 50 yards.

2020 - Illinois in more black this time in 18 point win.

2021 - Illinois again dominates TOP which would have been worse if not for Nebraska's long drive late in the fourth quarter.

Drive lengths Over 50 yards

2019 - Nebraska 6, Illinois 2

2020- Illinois 5, Nebraska 4

2021 - Illinois 3, Nebraska 3

The previous three Illinois games points out the obvious. Whoever has the most long drives, fewer turnovers and wins time of possession will most likely win the game.

You can drill down by clicking on the link to each image to see detailed stats on every drive and every play.

Here's hoping Nebraska comes out on top in these three categories on Saturday.

