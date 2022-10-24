Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Cassius Clay wins his first pro bout
1950 — Detroit’s Wally Triplett gains 294 yards in kickoff returns and ends up with 331 total yards as the Lions pound the Los Angeles Rams 65-24 on 41 third-quarter points. 1960 — Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) wins his first professional fight beating Tunney Hunsaker on points in...
Friday's Sports In Briefs
HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in...
This Date in Baseball-Tom Seaver wins NL Cy Young Award
1931 — Lefty Grove, winner of 31 games for the Philadelphia A’s, was named the American League MVP. 1942 — Branch Rickey, the architect of the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system, resigned as the team’s vice president. Rickey was named president of the Dodgers on Nov. 1.
Friday's Major League Linescores
Nola, Alvarado (5), Eflin (6), Suárez (7), Domínguez (8), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Verlander, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Garcia (10), Stanek (10) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Domínguez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1). Houston, Tucker (2).
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat Knicks 119-108, move to 4-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Antetokounmpo scored nine points during an 18-0 run that gave the Bucks a 24-point lead in the third...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
PHI Wheeler(R)441-11.786-31.937-53.343-1 HOU Valdez(L)8:03p221-01.428-43.2710-22.272-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Philadelphia 6, Houston 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 10th. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR_Realmuto (1), off Garcia; Tucker 2 (2), off Nola. RBIs_Castellanos (1), Bohm 2 (2), Realmuto 3 (3), Tucker 4 (4), Maldonado (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).
Portland 125, Houston 111
HOUSTON (111) Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at...
Jets spoil Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with 3-2 OT victory
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona...
Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker's NBA run was ruined by injuries. Still, the 27-year-old hopes he can get another shot with an NBA team
Cleveland 132, Boston 123
CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132. BOSTON (123) Brown 11-22 8-12 32, Tatum 11-19...
Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper. The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now in his eighth season...
Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup
Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points...
Atlanta 136, Detroit 112
Percentages: FG .567, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Young 4-6, Griffin 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Capela 2, A.Holiday, Johnson, Okongwu). Turnovers: 6 (Collins 2, A.Holiday, Capela, Hunter, Young). Steals:...
British champ Smith knocks out Mickelson in LIV Golf finale
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team...
Falcons rule out CB Terrell, S Hawkins vs Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The first-place Atlanta Falcons will be missing most of their starting secondary when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Falcons (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice. Both went...
