ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Cassius Clay wins his first pro bout

1950 — Detroit’s Wally Triplett gains 294 yards in kickoff returns and ends up with 331 total yards as the Lions pound the Los Angeles Rams 65-24 on 41 third-quarter points. 1960 — Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) wins his first professional fight beating Tunney Hunsaker on points in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Sports In Briefs

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Tom Seaver wins NL Cy Young Award

1931 — Lefty Grove, winner of 31 games for the Philadelphia A’s, was named the American League MVP. 1942 — Branch Rickey, the architect of the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system, resigned as the team’s vice president. Rickey was named president of the Dodgers on Nov. 1.
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Major League Linescores

Nola, Alvarado (5), Eflin (6), Suárez (7), Domínguez (8), Robertson (10) and Realmuto; Verlander, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Garcia (10), Stanek (10) and Maldonado, Vázquez. W_Domínguez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Robertson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (1). Houston, Tucker (2).
Porterville Recorder

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat Knicks 119-108, move to 4-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Milwaukee Bucks remained unbeaten with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Antetokounmpo scored nine points during an 18-0 run that gave the Bucks a 24-point lead in the third...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

PHI Wheeler(R)441-11.786-31.937-53.343-1 HOU Valdez(L)8:03p221-01.428-43.2710-22.272-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 10th. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Realmuto (1), Peña (1), Bregman (1). HR_Realmuto (1), off Garcia; Tucker 2 (2), off Nola. RBIs_Castellanos (1), Bohm 2 (2), Realmuto 3 (3), Tucker 4 (4), Maldonado (1). SB_Schwarber (1), Altuve (1).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 125, Houston 111

HOUSTON (111) Gordon 6-10 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 4-13 2-2 12, Sengun 6-12 1-1 14, Green 4-19 1-2 11, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-5 16, Eason 2-4 0-0 4, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 4-6 2-2 11, Tate 3-8 3-4 9, Christopher 1-1 0-0 2, Mathews 0-2 3-3 3, Nix 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 40-94 17-21 111.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Jets spoil Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with 3-2 OT victory

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes’ Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 124, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Marshall 7-13 4-5 21, Murphy III 4-9 2-2 13, Valanciunas 11-16 3-3 25, Alvarado 4-12 2-2 14, McCollum 6-19 5-6 17, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-2 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Temple 2-3 0-0 6, Graham 3-7 2-2 11, Seabron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 20-22 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 132, Boston 123

CLEVELAND (132) E.Mobley 7-12 4-6 19, Wade 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 5-9 2-4 12, LeVert 12-21 11-12 41, Mitchell 15-26 6-6 41, Osman 1-6 1-2 4, Love 3-7 1-2 9, Okoro 1-3 0-0 2, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-88 26-34 132. BOSTON (123) Brown 11-22 8-12 32, Tatum 11-19...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper. The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now in his eighth season...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 136, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .567, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Young 4-6, Griffin 2-3, Hunter 2-5, Murray 2-6, A.Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Collins 3, Capela 2, A.Holiday, Johnson, Okongwu). Turnovers: 6 (Collins 2, A.Holiday, Capela, Hunter, Young). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

British champ Smith knocks out Mickelson in LIV Golf finale

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team...
DORAL, FL
Porterville Recorder

Falcons rule out CB Terrell, S Hawkins vs Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The first-place Atlanta Falcons will be missing most of their starting secondary when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Falcons (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice. Both went...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy