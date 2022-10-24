9 ways architects use interior windows between rooms to boost natural light, even in our home's smallest spaces

Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Bedroom wall panel ideas – 7 easy ways to give your room an incredible architectural edge
Bedroom wall panel ideas are one of the fastest ways to add charm and interest to any room's walls and even ceilings. Sure, it's a style that echoes back to the 70s, but instead of the dark and moody interiors, it once created, today’s styles, mixed with a variety of white or bright accents pave the way to chic interiors that feel modern and stylish.
livingetc.com
What colors make a room feel bigger and brighter? Designers share their tips for space-enhancing schemes
For anyone facing the challenge of decorating a small, dark room, the big question is: what colors make a room feel bigger and brighter? Color, after all, can have a huge impact on the look and feel of a space – whether that's deep hues in a moody, cocooning scheme or light neutrals in an airy room.
livingetc.com
How to perfectly zone your space with seating - the expert guide to living room sectional ideas
It's tempting to assume that living room sectional sofa ideas only belong in large open-plan spaces. And of course, these behemoths of the design world look beautiful in a big space. However, a sectional sofa can often enhance a more bijou living arrangement too. Whether your living room is compact...
livingetc.com
How to choose the right mattress for the best night's rest possible
Choosing the best mattress for your needs is key to a proper night's sleep, but it's still the part of our bedding that most of us fail to give proper thought to. True, this integral component of our bed contributes nothing from an aesthetic perspective, but there's no way we could sleep without it. This is why you should think long and hard before choosing which mattress is right for you.
Treats to die for: Funerals, cemeteries inspire cookies, cobblers, savory potato side
We’re up to our old tricks here on the food pages: offering up tasty treats for Halloween. So if you’re still figuring out what to serve to guests at your ghoulish gathering, we’ve got goodies that will knock ‘em dead. There’s devilishly delicious dining here. And it’s inspired by cemeteries and fueled by funeral customs. Cooking with the Dead by Allison C. Meier, Bronwyn Hazelwood, and Claire Voon is a small booklet of recipes collected from places as diverse as Logan, Utah, and Brooklyn, N.Y.
People Who Have Lived In Haunted Houses Are Sharing Their Creepiest Stories, And My Blood Just Went Cold
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
livingetc.com
What is temporary wallpaper and is it safe to use in a rental? These experts explain
Temporary wallpaper probably sounds very appealing if you're decorating an apartment, especially if you're not a homeowner. Renting can be very restrictive, particularly if your property comes furnished, so any opportunity to add your own stylistic flair without committing to permanent changes or risking future damage is a win. We've...
livingetc.com
How to make a pumpkin planter for the perfect Halloween porch decor
Pumpkin planters are the Jack-o-lantern's prettier sister, and we can't get enough of them. These clever little floral arrangements are nestled within a cut pumpkin with blooms exploding out the top like a fireworks display. They make a beautiful addition to your Halloween porch that's guaranteed to wow guests, bringing a whole new meaning to tasteful fall decor ideas.
livingetc.com
The best French presses for rich, delicious coffee on demand
If you're anything like us, the process of making your morning (or afternoon) coffee is a little sacred, with particular touches added over the years to achieve the perfect brew for your tastes. The best french presses are a great way to get rich, strong coffee every time without needing a fancy machine or taking a trip to the local overpriced coffee shop.
livingetc.com
How to choose the right dining room rug - the finishing touch you didn't know you needed but that changes everything
An area rug might not be the first thing that comes to mind when furnishing your dining room, but it has the power to transform it. “A well chosen rug under a dining table frames the whole dining experience, it swaddles guests into a focused space to share a meal together,” says Dylan O’Shea, Co-Founder of the stellar rug makers A Rum Fellow.
Comments / 0