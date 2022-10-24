Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Jefferson Street. When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with...
WHAS 11
Serious accident on I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway leaves toddler dead
Investigators say a large truck rear ended a vehicle. Two adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, while the toddler in the car died at the scene.
Wave 3
Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
2 men injured after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of South 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
wvih.com
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child
A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
wvih.com
Two Juveniles Charged In School Playground Fire
Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Major Bobby Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.
Wave 3
Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
k105.com
Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5
Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
Golden Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen near Wilder Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued a Golden Alert and are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. Police say 69-year-old Steven Vest was last seen on Oct. 13 near the 100 block of East Adair Street, in the Wilder Park neighborhood. Vest...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
WHAS 11
Pregnant woman shot outside Louisville gas station
The woman survived the gunfire at Boone's Gas Station. The business is currently trying to appeal an order to shut down.
Wave 3
LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two missing teens from the Shawnee neighborhood. According to LMPD, Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, were last seen Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace. Shawn has brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown...
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
WLKY.com
Man on his way to work has car stolen, then shot in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is on the mend and out of the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:45 a.m. in Fern Creek when LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the call of a carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive. When police...
