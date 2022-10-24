Read full article on original website
Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
The star shortstop has made his love of Houston restaurants known, and a day after returning home from crushing the Yankees, he popped into Irma's restaurant in downtown.
'We're a confident bunch': These resilient Phillies pull off another shocker in Game 1 win
Just as they've done all October, the Phillies shocked the world by overcoming a 5-0 deficit against Justin Verlander in Game 1.
KTVZ
World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning
HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base. Two pitches later, Diaz hit a game-ending grounder and the Phillies won 6-5.
KTVZ
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win
HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener. Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.
KTVZ
Nola nowhere near perfect for Phillies in Houston this time
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings, though he retired his final six batters and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit. They won in 10 innings. Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and the Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009.
Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention
Ellyse Espinoza is a fierce business owner who says her merch flagged the attention of Astros pitcher Framber Valdez and even the wives of the team's baseball players.
