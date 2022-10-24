Read full article on original website
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child
A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
Toddler Dies In I-71 Crash
A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the truck rear-ended...
Man Faces Multiple Charges After High-speed Chase
A Harrodsburg man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Nelson County after a high-speed chase. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies during a domestic dispute and was reported to have the female victim still inside the car with him.
Five Charged In Major Drug Bust
Five men, who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate, were arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana was taken off the streets. The suspects, 44 year-old Danny Medina of Louisville; 44 year-old Miguel A. Suarez, Sr. of Los Angeles, California; 24 year-old Miguel Suarez, Jr; 23 year-old Brian Chacon and 24 year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, were arrested October 25 on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.
Two Juveniles Charged In School Playground Fire
Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Major Bobby Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.
Rufus “Cornbread” Joseph, Sr.
Rufus “Cornbread” Joseph, Sr., age 72 of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Elizabethtown. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Harlan, KY to the late Ophie Jackson Joseph and John Joseph. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Freeman; and a brother, Cleve.
Lindsey Walton Young
Lindsey Walton Young, age 29 of Tampa, FL, formerly of Ekron, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born June 24, 1993, the son of Linwood and Lisa Lynn Young. He was Lindsey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Hope Young. He is survived...
