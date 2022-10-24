HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by the trade rumors but says he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.” Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos picked him at No. 5 in the 2018 NFL draft. Chubb says he “100 percent” wants to stay, though he cautioned that it’s out of his hands. He says “at the end of the day” it’s between his agent and Broncos general manager George Paton. The GM on Thursday described Chubb as one of the team’s “core players.”

