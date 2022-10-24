Read full article on original website
Akron Buchtel pulls road upset with 24-21 win over Woodridge to open OHSAA playoffs
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to upset the Bulldogs
Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.
Steelers star LB T.J. Watt nearing a return from pec injury
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Help is on the way for the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice and isn’t ruling out playing when the Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt has been on injured reserve since tearing his left pectoral in the season opener against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin says it is “highly unlikely” that Watt plays. Watt says he’s encouraged by his progress and thinks there’s a chance he finds his way onto the field. If Watt doesn’t play, he could be back when Pittsburgh hosts New Orleans on Nov. 13.
Broncos’ Chubb eyes Denver ‘long-term’ amid trade rumors
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by the trade rumors but says he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.” Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos picked him at No. 5 in the 2018 NFL draft. Chubb says he “100 percent” wants to stay, though he cautioned that it’s out of his hands. He says “at the end of the day” it’s between his agent and Broncos general manager George Paton. The GM on Thursday described Chubb as one of the team’s “core players.”
Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter. Gordon Heyward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 38.4 percent in losing for the third time in five games.
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win. It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season but because of injuries never figured out his role. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.
Astros Keep The Game One Losing Tradition Alive
The Phillies take the first game as Verlander's breaking ball is breaking bad.
What could have been: The rise and fall of Jabari Parker
Jabari Parker's NBA run was ruined by injuries. Still, the 27-year-old hopes he can get another shot with an NBA team
