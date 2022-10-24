Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Dusty Baker says the 2022 World Series having zero U.S.-born Black players 'looks bad' for baseball
This year's World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will likely feature zero U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. During a media availability session on Thursday, Astros manager Dusty Baker shared his thoughts on what that means for baseball. Baker told reporters it's not a...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How rare call by home-plate umpire helped Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
The star shortstop has made his love of Houston restaurants known, and a day after returning home from crushing the Yankees, he popped into Irma's restaurant in downtown.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Phillies take Game 1 from Astros as J.T. Realmuto's 10th-inning homer seals comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros, 6-5, on Friday night in a drama-filled Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Phillies, who came back from a five-run deficit, now possess a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. J.T. Realmuto hit the game-winning home run off of Luis Garcia in the 10th inning to hand Houston its first loss of the 2022 postseason.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: How Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled the right strings in masterful Game 1 win
HOUSTON - The Philadelphia Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the 2022 World Series against the heavily favored Houston Astros. They prevailed 6-5 in Game 1, despite the Astros taking a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. A big reason the Phillies won this ballgame was the work of first-year manager Rob Thomson.
CBS Sports
Game 1 of the World Series will be a pitchers' duel, plus other best bets for the weekend
Happy Friday, everybody! It's the start of an incredible weekend of sports, and tonight's newsletter has plenty of picks to get you through all of it. Not only do I have a pick for tonight's World Series opener, but I've got a college football pick ready for you, too. You know, something to sweat during commercials.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 roll
The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay hot as they try to win their first World Series title in 14 years when they take on the defending American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Phillies (87-75) held off the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and then went on a tear, sweeping St. Louis 2-0, bouncing the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS, and dominating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS. Philadelphia has gone 13-5 since Sept. 30, including 9-2 in the playoffs. The Astros (106-56), who last won the World Series in 2017, have been equally as impressive. Houston is 7-0 in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luke Weaver: Claimed by Mariners
Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Wednesday. Weaver was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Royals at the beginning of August, and he logged a 5.59 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 19.1 innings over 14 relief appearances following the move. The 29-year-old will likely have to compete for a spot in the major-league bullpen during spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
2022 Word Series: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton botches National Anthem lyrics before Phillies vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series between the Phillies and Astros had an error before the players could even take the field. Houston tasked Black Pumas singer Eric Burton with singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday's Game 1 at Minute Maid Park, and while his vocals were strong at times, his lyric memorization left much to be desired.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Eligible for April 20 debut in 2023
Tatis (shoulder/wrist) will be eligible to make his 2023 debut April 20 in Arizona in the Padres' series opener with the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis was handed an 80-game suspension Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and since the Padres' recent...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Out again
Golladay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. That makes four absences in a row ahead of a Week 9 bye, with no assurances of a significant role once he's healthy enough to play. Golladay is recovering from an MCL sprain but fell out of favor with coach Brian Daboll even before the injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sidesteps injury report
Robinson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. While Robinson was able to gut out an unknown injury after limping off the field in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Jacksonville, he wasn't targeted after halftime, finishing with six catches (on eight targets) for 50 yards. With a few days to rest up, he was able to avoid the first Week 8 practice report entirely, clearing him to be among quarterback Daniel Jones' top wide receivers Sunday in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Reaches new deal with Cards
Wainwright agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The 41-year-old informed the organization earlier this week he plans to continue his career in 2023, and it didn't take long for the two sides to comes to terms. Wainwright finished the campaign with a 3.71 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 143:54 K:BB over 191.2 innings, though he dealt with some timing issues in his pitching motion down the stretch and surrendered 23 runs across six starts in September and October. The right-hander will attempt to right the ship ahead of spring training as he enters his 18th MLB season.
CBS Sports
Concerns starting to mount for Joel Embiid, struggling 76ers after 1-4 start to 2022-23 season
When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their first two games of the 2022-23 season to two legitimate contenders in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the concern level was pretty low. It was the beginning of the season, and the Sixers were trying to incorporate several new pieces while those teams had the advantage of continuity. When the Sixers lost their third game of the season to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, eyebrows were raised, but the team then got the first win of the season over the upstart Indiana Pacers, and there was a sense of relief.
CBS Sports
Ronald Guzman: Parts ways with Yankees
Guzman elected free agency Monday. Guzman chose to explore the open market one day after the Yankees' season came to an end with New York losing to Houston in the American League Championship Series. The 28-year-old first baseman last saw big-league action with the Yankees in September and went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in three contests with the team before being outrighted off the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
Penguins in search of complete effort vs. Kraken
So far, the western portion of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ road trip has been a disaster. The Penguins dropped three-goal decisions
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday
Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
CBS Sports
Giants' Oshane Ximines: Out for second straight week
Ximines (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ximines has been ruled out for a second straight contest due to a quadriceps injury he suffered during the team's Week 6 win over Baltimore. Tomon Fox played a season-high defensive snaps in Week 7 and figures to garner a similar role against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
