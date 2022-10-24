The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay hot as they try to win their first World Series title in 14 years when they take on the defending American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Phillies (87-75) held off the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and then went on a tear, sweeping St. Louis 2-0, bouncing the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS, and dominating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS. Philadelphia has gone 13-5 since Sept. 30, including 9-2 in the playoffs. The Astros (106-56), who last won the World Series in 2017, have been equally as impressive. Houston is 7-0 in the postseason.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO