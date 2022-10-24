Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
Bears LB Roquan Smith overcome with emotion after news of Robert Quinn trade to Eagles broke during press conference
The Bears made a move that not many liked on Wednesday, sending All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. It was a move bound to only make Eagles fans happy. Quinn, who tallied 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year, was one of...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Sporting News
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?
The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson memes mocking Broncos QB's mid-flight workout fill social media
The saga that is the Russell Wilson cringe-fest has quickly become much more entertaining than anything the Broncos have done this season. The embattled quarterback, in the midst of his worst season to date, missed Week 7 with a hamstring injury and is taking an interesting approach to rehab, to say the least.
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Sporting News
Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers must seriously consider retiring: 'Those guys look like they're exhausted'
Kurt Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows a thing or two about finding success at the position in the late stages of his career. As such, it's noteworthy that he believes both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should consider retiring in short order. Warner explained his logic...
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Sporting News
Robert Quinn trade details: Eagles acquire pass-rusher from Bears for draft pick
Christian McCaffrey won't be the only major player traded before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move as well. Chicago is trading the 32-year-old pass rusher to the Eagles, per multiple reports Wednesday. This marks the second time major pass-rusher trade made by...
Sporting News
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers: Sam Ehlinger, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard among potential breakouts
Most fantasy football owners have settled into their weekly routines by now, and unfortunately, that includes constantly working around injuries and byes. There are only two idle teams this week (Chiefs and Chargers), but the injuries seemingly never stop. That makes our Week 8 sleeper picks all the more important. Plenty of bench stashes and waiver-wire streamers, such as Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Parris Campbell, will undoubtedly find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to sort through the pretenders and contenders.
