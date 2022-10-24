ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?

The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?

The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools

With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers: Sam Ehlinger, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard among potential breakouts

Most fantasy football owners have settled into their weekly routines by now, and unfortunately, that includes constantly working around injuries and byes. There are only two idle teams this week (Chiefs and Chargers), but the injuries seemingly never stop. That makes our Week 8 sleeper picks all the more important. Plenty of bench stashes and waiver-wire streamers, such as Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Parris Campbell, will undoubtedly find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to sort through the pretenders and contenders.

