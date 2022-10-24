Read full article on original website
Related
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Mass. State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won in the state Thursday
There were three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed on Thursday from convenience stores across Massachusetts. One was won playing “Mass Cash” in Holden. The winning ticket was sold from A1 Plus Convenience. Another was claimed in Billerica from the “Millions” scratch ticket game. It was sold at...
Mass. State Lottery: 2 $100,000 prizes claimed Wednesday, one from Cumberland Farms
There were two scratch tickets, each worth $100,000 and from the “Millions” game, claimed on Wednesday. One ticket was claimed from a Cumberland Farms in Medway, and the other was claimed from Star Variety in Cambridge. They were the two largest prizes won or claimed in the commonwealth Wednesday.
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Massachusetts bans clothing, footwear, bedding, curtains and other textiles from trash disposal
Residents in Massachusetts can no longer throw away textiles and mattresses in waste disposal beginning Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1
A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Poll: Maura Healey retains strong lead, Geoff Diehl disputes results
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, continues to trounce her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed former state representative, in polls surrounding the fast-approaching gubernatorial race. Some 59% of respondents in a new poll released Friday said they would vote for Healey, compared to 32%...
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
The largest Mass. State Lottery prize of the year remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won this year in Massachusetts is still unclaimed. The $16.35 million sum has sat for over a month now, as it was originally won on September 10. It came from a Megabucks Doubler ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Ware. Massachusetts State Lottery rules allow...
country1025.com
And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….
Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Live Coverage: Week 8 of Western Mass. High School Football
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Western Massachusetts teams have their final shot at clinching postseason berths Friday as they play in Week 8, league games throughout the region.
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Massachusetts Foster Parents Badly Needed [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
An estimated 9,000 children are involved in the foster care system in Massachusetts. In most cases, they have been removed from homes where they were abused or ignored. The foster care system, run through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Familes, places these children in safe foster homes where they are given the care and attention they need.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0