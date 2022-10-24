ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...

Negma Group hasconverted580convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR1,450,000capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment 1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drugcandidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD5billion. Leuven, BELGIUM,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy