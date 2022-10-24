ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News and Notes: Cowboys a top-5 deepest roster? Bears game will test

The Cowboys were once the favorite team of NBA superstar Lebron James, but he recently announced the team’s handling of social justice stances drove him away. James is still a fan of multiple Dallas players, including linebacker Micah Parsons, who the struggling Bears offensive line is tasked with limiting. Their run-heavy style will have to be efficient or else Justin Fields may be running from pressure all day.
