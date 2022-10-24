Read full article on original website
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana
It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
So Far, Young People Are Vastly Out Numbered At Texas Midterm Polls
I voted this past Monday for the midterm elections because the seats that are up for grabs are incredibly important to my day to day life as a Texan. The Governor and the Lieutenant Governor are powerful positions in Texas. I know this because I received the most basic civics education and I actually paid attention. Again, it's that whole "this directly effects my life" thing.
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
Governor Greg Abbott Holding Campaign Event In Lubbock On Tuesday
If you are still waiting to hear Texas Governor Greg Abbott address your concerns about the border, the grid, property taxes, school security, and any other issue or issues you want to hear about, you have a chance to see the Governor at a campaign event on Tuesday. Early voting...
Did You Know This Popular Dating Show is Based in Texas?
If you are a big fan of reality television, specifically dating shows, then you are probably familiar with Netflix’s show ‘Love Is Blind’. The third season was recently release and the drama is just as hot as usual. If you are a few episodes into season three...
Texas Schools Are More Concerned With Your Daughter’s Clothes Than Her Education
Hopefully, someday, ultra-strict school dress codes will become a thing of the past in Texas. I'm not saying everyone should be going to school in a swimsuit, but targeting girls for wearing clothing that shows off her shoulders, or a little bit of skin above her knees seems pretty damn ridiculous in 2022.
Here Are The 10 Best Horror Movies Set in Texas
We all know Texas is known for some huge movies, not just ones with chainsaws. There may be some that will surprise you that are from Texas. You can also click on the name to watch the trailers. 10. The Dark and the Wicked. This movie is a newer one...
