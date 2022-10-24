ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Warm and dry days ahead of mid-week front

By Leigh Spann
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have returned to near normal temperatures for late October. It will not be as chilly this morning, and it warms quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Humidity remains comfortable, so it still feels pleasant especially in the mornings and evenings.

A weak cold front arrives late Wednesday, and the rain chance will be spotty at best. Right now, we have a 30% chance that lingers into Wednesday night.

Behind the front, the humidity will drop for Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be much cooler. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s into the weekend.

In the tropics, an area near Bermuda now has a 40% chance of development in the next two days. Even if it forms, it heads into the cooler Atlantic waters that will inhibit it from getting strong.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

