Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Westfield school-business alliance still thriving as it marks 6th anniversary
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Education to Business Alliance (WE2BA) marked its sixth anniversary during a morning meeting at the Westfield Gas & Electric Operations Center on Thursday. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said the organization, which provides opportunities for the business community and the schools to collaborate, survived COVID-19 and remote...
Southwick Girl Scout earns Gold Award for bridging barriers
When Brienne N. Senez heard there can be a communications barrier between the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and the hearing community, she decided she wanted to do something to help break down that barrier and assist members of both communities to communicate with members of the other. So she focused...
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
Southwick Master Plan survey reveals mixed interest in expansion of sewers
SOUTHWICK — The results of the Master Plan survey filled out by more than 900 Southwick residents showed mixed feelings about the possible expansion of the town’s sewer system, depending on the neighborhood. The Sewer Implementation Committee met Monday evening to go over data relating to Southwick’s sewer...
2022 Boys Cross County Super 7: West Springfield, Lenox lead list
With the Western Massachusetts Cross Country Championships scheduled for Oct. 30 at Stanley Park, take a look at the top seven runners from the regular season.
Chicopee Spooktacular attracts more than 2,000 to trick-or-treating event
CHICOPEE – Szot Park was turned into a haunted forest Thursday night with 10-foot skeletons, a giant witches’ cauldron and zombies spread out along the pathway. Even the police Emergency Response Team vehicle was covered with cobwebs, spiders and other scary things. But that didn’t frighten away thousands...
No. 4 East Longmeadow football celebrates Senior Night with win over No. 14 Amherst
EAST LONGMEADOW — No. 4 East Longmeadow's Nolan Moore stood around midfield and took in his surroundings.
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
Kaevon Eddington, fourth-down defense leads No. 6 Westfield football past No. 3 Longmeadow on Senior Night (video)
WESTFIELD – Behind 10 rushes for 163 yards and a trio of touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, the No. 6 Westfield football team defeated No. 3 Longmeadow 35-22 at home on Friday night.
Family Health Center of Worcester admits ‘unforced errors’ contributed to layoffs, closures
A series of unforced errors contributed to the layoffs and site closures at Family Health Center of Worcester, according to Dr. Philip Bolduc. Bolduc identified himself as someone who works at the center during a Worcester City Council Public Health & Human Services subcommittee meeting Thursday.
Westfield now soliciting proposals from landowners for new Police HQ location
WESTFIELD ― The city of Westfield this week opened a request for proposals from property owners in the city for parcels of land that would be suitable for a new police headquarters. As the current Westfield Police Headquarters on Washington Street reaches the end of its lifespan, and with...
Three international college students from India killed and four others injured in Route 7 crash in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — Three college students from India who were studying at Connecticut colleges died Tuesday night in a violent, two-vehicle collision on Route 7. Four other international students were also injured, according to the office of the Berkshire District Attorney. The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on...
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Many ways to have fun while staying safe this Halloween
Little witches, goblins, ghosts, superheroes, princesses and other characters will be rustling in the fallen leaves on Monday evening. This annual celebration is thought to have originated in many different harvest festivals, pagan roots or early Christian church holidays. Children look forward to donning costumes and hitting the streets to...
The Westfield News Tournament Scoreboard: No. 1 Southwick girls soccer shuts out No. 8 Westfield Tech, 3-0, & more
10-26-22 Southwick girls soccer vs. Westfield Technical Academy Playoff CLASS C GIRLS SOCCER QUARTERFINALS. No. 1 Southwick Regional 3, No. 8 Westfield Technical Academy 0.
As Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner leaves, parents say they felt silenced
As the clock winds down on the end of Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s tenure in the Palmer Public School District on Oct. 31, parents have reached out to MassLive to speak about their experiences of feeling retaliated against by Gardner and silenced and ignored by other school officials in recent years.
Springfield NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet makes an in-person return
SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the Springfield Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted its annual Freedom Fund Banquet in person. The banquet, which is in its 104th year, is a fundraiser and a membership drive for the 500-member nonprofit, which...
Dogs fill Eastern States Expo for Howl-O-Ween dog shows (photos)
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are converging on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield in search of ribbons during a weekend of dog shows. Friday and Saturday will feature the Queensboro Kennel Club and Sunday will showcase the return of the Riverhead Kennel Club after their Thursday show featured here.
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
No. 1 Central football defeats No. 5 Minnechaug, turns toward postseason goals
WILBRAHAM – The No. 1 Central football team concluded its regular season with a 46-3 win over No. 5 Minnechaug on Friday night at Falcon Field.
Western Mass. Soccer Tournament Scoreboard for Oct. 28: No. 1 Belchertown boys, girls defeat No. 4 Hampshire & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning.
Comments / 0