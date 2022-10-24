Effective: 2022-10-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

