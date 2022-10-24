Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Salt Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties. In Texas, Salt Basin County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Kent, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Kent; Washington FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Eastern Essex MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Eastern Kent RI and Washington RI Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Southwest Mountains and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including portions of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550 over the Continental Divide.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 02:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In California, the Klamath River Valley. In Oregon, the Rogue River Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 17:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-26 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT INTERSTATE 15 NEAR MONIDA PASS At 533 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located north of Spencer to Monida Pass. Locations impacted include Monida Pass and Humphrey. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 00:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-29 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED Strong winds have diminished for the eastern Aleutian Islands. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph will still be possible through early this morning behind the low before winds relax further during the afternoon.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County, Western Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In California, the Klamath River Valley. In Oregon, the Rogue River Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 105 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Bridge City, Central Gardens, Port Acres and Southeast Texas Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding along the St Johns River and tributaries. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Haines Highway. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin late Saturday morning and continue into Saturday night. Highest accumulations will be northwest of the city of Haines.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Passaic FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic, Eastern Passaic and Western Bergen Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 02:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern De Soto, central Red River, west central Natchitoches and north central Sabine Parishes through 545 AM CDT At 500 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Mansfield to 10 miles northeast of Converse to near Zwolle. Movement was north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Many, Coushatta, Pleasant Hill, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Evelyn, Frierson, Grand Bayou, Belmont, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Pelican, Crichton, Marthaville, Rambin, Armistead and Ajax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0