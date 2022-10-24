ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

I recall hearing about the butterfly people. I lived 100 miles due east of Joplin when the tornado materialized. It was an intensely strange day where I was. The weather was so weird, & that tornado hit with no warning, hidden behind a black wall of clouds. Even the weathermen/womrn didn't see it coming.

wow, well the experience of it was a hell of alot different. I have a niece that was also in it. she was 3 at the time. her and her mom was home when it hit. they hid in the basement in a corner. the entire house was lifted off the foundation and destroyed. all they could do is kneel there and wait to die. my niece saw the butterfly lady come out of the tornado and come up to her and say you and your mommy will be ok, don't cry. kids that young don't lie about stuff like that. I believe her.

FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dead after head-on collision with semi

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27. Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville. According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State […]
CASSVILLE, MO
everythinglubbock.com

Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
thv11.com

Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, and Benton County Lt. Hunter Petray held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an update on three cold cases. Sheriff Holloway said genetic genealogy and the county's partnership with Othram, Inc. helped identify the victims...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
