I recall hearing about the butterfly people. I lived 100 miles due east of Joplin when the tornado materialized. It was an intensely strange day where I was. The weather was so weird, & that tornado hit with no warning, hidden behind a black wall of clouds. Even the weathermen/womrn didn't see it coming.
wow, well the experience of it was a hell of alot different. I have a niece that was also in it. she was 3 at the time. her and her mom was home when it hit. they hid in the basement in a corner. the entire house was lifted off the foundation and destroyed. all they could do is kneel there and wait to die. my niece saw the butterfly lady come out of the tornado and come up to her and say you and your mommy will be ok, don't cry. kids that young don't lie about stuff like that. I believe her.
Comments / 8