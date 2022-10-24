ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Josh Primo waived by Spurs for unknown reasons

SAN ANTONIO – Josh Primo has been released from the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced ahead of Friday’s match against the Chicago Bulls. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford, in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Week 10 Preview: Boerne vs. Somerset headlines Friday’s schedule

Two weeks remain in the 2022 high school football season, and Week 10′s matchups will prove pivotal for playoff positioning. There is no better example than our Big Game Coverage (BGC) Game of the Week, which shines a spotlight on two squads boasting undefeated records in 14-4A Division I:
BOERNE, TX

