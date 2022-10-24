Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Season 2 of 'The Craftsman,' following Eureka master woodworker, coming soon to streaming
EUREKA, Calif. — Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman" which follows Eureka woodworker Eric Hollenbeck, is back for a second season. According to Visit Eureka, the crew recently wrapped up filming Season 2. New episodes will be streamed on Nov. 11 via HBO Max, Discovery Plus and the Magnolia App. Season...
kymkemp.com
Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors
If you’ve ever been a spectator at the annual Kinetic Grand Championship, you likely marveled at a giant steam punk shark, enormous sparkly horse, huge ham hock, or big foot. (If you haven’t, …. oh dear. You poor thing. Please check out https://kineticgrandchampionship.com/ ). Not only are...
kymkemp.com
Lutheran Church of Arcata Celebrates 50th Anniversary
As Lutherans across the globe commemorate the Protestant Reformation of 1517 this weekend on “Reformation Sunday,” The Lutheran Church of Arcata will be celebrating a date and even a bit closer to home — its 50th Anniversary. It was 1972 when two Arcata Lutheran congregations joined together...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
Winter Arts Faire Vendor Applications Due November 21st
We are pleased to present the 45th Annual Winter Arts Faire, and invite artisanal craft vendors to join us in celebration!. Faire Site: Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway. Faire Hours: Saturday, December 17-Sunday December 18 10-6pm Set up: Friday, December 16th 2-9pm Tear Down time: Sunday after the...
kymkemp.com
Burn Suspension to Lift on October 28 in Humboldt, Del Norte and Areas of Western Trinity
Press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit will lift the burn suspension. This affects those in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) within Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. Landowners in the...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Wants You to Know About the Pending Title 24 Code Changes
The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. A new...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
kymkemp.com
Planning & Building’s Eureka Office Will Be Closed for the Afternoon on November 4th
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
kymkemp.com
Celebration of Partnership to Accelerate Wind Port Project
Press release from the Humboldt Bay Harbor District:. [Today] at 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District will be hosting a ceremony celebrating a new partnership that will accelerate the Humboldt Offshore Wind Port project. …Please join us for a Celebration of Partnership as outlined below:. Date/Time: Thursday, October...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Itsy Frank, 1951-2022
Itsy Frank, a.k.a Mary Cheryl Frank, was born on April 16, 1951 to a loving mother and father, Ada Florence Jones and William Barney Frank. She made her journeys Oct. 19, 2022. She grew up in Weitchpec. Itsy loved her family and friends/homies. Holidays were the best. Her family loved...
krcrtv.com
Spike in RSV infections puts pressure on local hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — As hospital beds fill up with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) patients across the nation, Humboldt County is seeing somewhat of a similar trend. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and can be very serious for infants. Cases have been on the rise this flu season in what some are calling a triple threat as people try to protect themselves from COVID-19, the flu, and now, RSV.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 26
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
