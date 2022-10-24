Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Art by Andrew Daniel Displayed at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center During November and December
Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. During November and December, acrylic paintings by Andrew Daniel will be on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Shows featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center, located at 569 South G Street in Arcata, is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Mondays until further notice). Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Winter Arts Faire Vendor Applications Due November 21st
We are pleased to present the 45th Annual Winter Arts Faire, and invite artisanal craft vendors to join us in celebration!. Faire Site: Mateel Community Center, 59 Rusk Lane, Redway. Faire Hours: Saturday, December 17-Sunday December 18 10-6pm Set up: Friday, December 16th 2-9pm Tear Down time: Sunday after the...
kymkemp.com
Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors
If you’ve ever been a spectator at the annual Kinetic Grand Championship, you likely marveled at a giant steam punk shark, enormous sparkly horse, huge ham hock, or big foot. (If you haven’t, …. oh dear. You poor thing. Please check out https://kineticgrandchampionship.com/ ). Not only are...
kymkemp.com
Lutheran Church of Arcata Celebrates 50th Anniversary
As Lutherans across the globe commemorate the Protestant Reformation of 1517 this weekend on “Reformation Sunday,” The Lutheran Church of Arcata will be celebrating a date and even a bit closer to home — its 50th Anniversary. It was 1972 when two Arcata Lutheran congregations joined together...
kymkemp.com
Planning & Building’s Eureka Office Will Be Closed for the Afternoon on November 4th
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.
kymkemp.com
Andrew McKaye: Beloved South Fork High School Librarian and Teacher
Andrew McKaye of Fortuna California died on October 18th at the age of 99. He was born on October 12, 1923 at Diamond Lake, Michigan where he spent the summers of his childhood and youth. During the school year he lived in South Bend Indiana which he considered home. In...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Wants You to Know About the Pending Title 24 Code Changes
The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. The City of Arcata’s Building & Engineering Department wishes to inform homeowners, contractors, drafters, architects, and engineers about pending Title 24 code changes. A new...
kymkemp.com
Celebration of Partnership to Accelerate Wind Port Project
Press release from the Humboldt Bay Harbor District:. [Today] at 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Bay Harbor District will be hosting a ceremony celebrating a new partnership that will accelerate the Humboldt Offshore Wind Port project. …Please join us for a Celebration of Partnership as outlined below:. Date/Time: Thursday, October...
kymkemp.com
Silicon Valley Executives Launch Non-Profit that will Benefit Budding Entrepreneurs from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods
Two highly experienced Silicon Valley executives announced today the launch of a Northern California nonprofit angel venture aimed at supporting a unique group of budding entrepreneurs: students, faculty, and staff from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Lost Coast Ventures (LCV) was founded by Cal Poly Humboldt alumni...
kymkemp.com
Lyft Ridesharing Service Now Available at the Arcata Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. The Humboldt County Aviation Department is excited to announce a new partnership with Lyft. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Board of Supervisors approved the authorization to execute a non-exclusive concession agreement with Lyft to offer ridesharing services to and from the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV).
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
kymkemp.com
Retired Clerk Recorder Manager Endorses Nielsen in Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
kymkemp.com
8 New Hospitalizations, 143 New Cases; Humboldt Data Dashboard Transitions Next Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including one resident in their 50s, five in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 60 new probable cases for the period...
kymkemp.com
Burn Suspension to Lift on October 28 in Humboldt, Del Norte and Areas of Western Trinity
Press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit will lift the burn suspension. This affects those in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) within Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. Landowners in the...
kymkemp.com
Upcoming Roadwork on Local Roadways
U.S. 101 (21.2/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA. U.S. 101 (25.9/26) – Emergency work just south of Crescent City will continue. Lane closures will be in effect weeknights...
kymkemp.com
Letter to Editor States ‘You can trust Juan Pablo with your vote!’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Laments RCEA’s Plans to Continue Biomass Energy Purchasing from Scotia Mill Waster Incinerator
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
Comments / 0