Daily Cardinal
Finding solace in Sundrop as a teetotaler at UW-Madison
Close your eyes and picture a party. What is the first thing you imagine? Chances are, you pictured alcohol in some form. Alcohol is at the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s reputation as a party school. Yet here I am, an oddity. While I may stick out like a sore thumb for several reasons, there is no reason more striking than me being a teetotaler: someone who does not drink alcohol.
Daily Cardinal
‘Sifting and Reckoning’ exhibit shows extensive interest
The Public History Project’s premiere exhibition ‘Sifting and Reckoning’ on display at the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison drummed up strong interest from students and the general public during its first month. More than 7,400 visits were recorded since the exhibit was unveiled...
Daily Cardinal
Sabrina Madison appointed to District 17 Alder Seat
Sabrina Madison was appointed as the new alder for District 17 on Tuesday, filling the remainder of former Ald. Gary Halverson's term. Madison was selected out of five other candidates who applied for the open position following Halverson's resignation in mid-September. District 17, which spans Madison’s Far East Side next to the Dane County Regional Airport, was represented by Halverson since April 2021 until his past association with the Oath Keepers — a right-wing extremist group — leaked early last month, drawing immediate and fierce backlash.
Daily Cardinal
Tim Michels talks key issues at College Republicans event
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and attorney general candidate Eric Toney spoke to University of Wisconsin-Madison College Republicans on Wednesday evening with two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels addressed his plans for education, abortion and economic policy if elected as Wisconsin’s next governor. “We're...
Daily Cardinal
Charlie Berens selected as winter commencement speaker
University of Wisconsin-Madison senior class officers and the Chancellor’s office chose comedian Charlie Berens as the University of winter commencement speaker, according to a UW-Madison press release. The winter commencement ceremony will be at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18. Berens is a New York Times best-selling author, an...
Daily Cardinal
UWPD investigates Memorial Union, Alumni Park graffiti
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is searching for two unknown suspects after reports of graffiti outside Memorial Union and Alumni Park on Monday morning. According to the UWPD, the suspects arrived at the area around 4 a.m. on Monday, where they spray painted “multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials and pieces of art.” The cost of damage and clean up is estimated to be at least $30,000, according to the release.
Daily Cardinal
Abortion hypocrisy strikes Tim Michels campaign
New leak reveals the Republican candidate for governor is not immune from widespread GOP abortion hypocrisy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. A recent leak out of the Wisconsin...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin upsets No. 1 Nebraska in national title rematch
The Nebraska Cornhuskers just recently claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation over Texas, heading into the match with an 18-1 overall record and 10-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the toughest and highest ranked competition the Wisconsin Badgers have faced this season, but not only did Wisconsin get the win — they managed to do it in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. These two teams are now tied for first in the Big Ten at 10-1 alongside Ohio State.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin improves conference standing after two wins against Michigan rivals
On Friday, Wisconsin’s strong offense and impenetrable defense guided them to a win over Michigan State. Key defensive player Gulce Guctekin led Wisconsin with 11 digs and also contributed on offense with a service ace. Wisconsin swept Michigan State, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-15. For the first time this season,...
Daily Cardinal
Suspect involved in weapons violation fatally shot in Dane County
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect during a search involving a weapons violation in Dane County. On Sunday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office searched the Jefferson Street area for the reported suspect. “[The Sheriff’s Office] was...
