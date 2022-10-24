The Nebraska Cornhuskers just recently claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation over Texas, heading into the match with an 18-1 overall record and 10-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the toughest and highest ranked competition the Wisconsin Badgers have faced this season, but not only did Wisconsin get the win — they managed to do it in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. These two teams are now tied for first in the Big Ten at 10-1 alongside Ohio State.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO