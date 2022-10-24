Russia’s defence ministry has accused British navy unit representatives of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.No evidence was given in support of this claim, though the allegation comes after the West suspected that Moscow was responsible for the explosion.The ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by...

43 MINUTES AGO