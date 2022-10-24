Read full article on original website
In Iran, women are protesting the hijab. In India, they're suing to wear it
India's Hindu conservatives are championing Iran's female Muslim protesters. But they oppose Muslim students in southern India who are fighting for the right to wear the hijab in schools.
Japan has taken in hundreds of Ukrainians. The welcome for others has been less warm
The Japanese government has given Ukrainians residency and work permits for up to a year. But for those from other countries, it can be a years-long struggle to attain similar benefits and privileges.
Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline
Russia’s defence ministry has accused British navy unit representatives of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.No evidence was given in support of this claim, though the allegation comes after the West suspected that Moscow was responsible for the explosion.The ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
