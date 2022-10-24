Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse's Newly Created Investment Bank Lays Out Plans in Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group's newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters."CS First Boston will be global with a presence in all regions where it has a competitive advantage," David Miller, global head of CS First Boston, wrote in a memo to staff.
US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Tech earnings just flopped. From Amazon to Meta and Microsoft, here are the biggest takeaways
Experts break down what the recent earnings disappointments mean and what to know, covering names like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.
US News and World Report
Disney CEO, Asked if Company Is 'Too Woke,' Says It Will Cater to Audience
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our...
US News and World Report
How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things All Beginner Investors Should Know
Picking stocks is an intimidating process. There are 11 different stock market sectors, 69 distinct industries and more than 8,400 stocks across three major U.S. exchanges. How on earth can anyone – let alone a beginner – go about intelligently choosing specific stocks that are primed to do well?
US News and World Report
Altria Inks New Deal on Heated Cigarettes as Sales Slide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marlboro-maker Altria has a new partner in its effort to bring a heat-not-burn cigarette to the U.S. market, one week after exiting a similar deal with its sister company, Philip Morris International. Altria said Thursday it's launching a new venture with Japan Tobacco to commercialize cigarette...
US News and World Report
Cuba Hosts First U.S. Business Conference in Years, Seeks Investment
HAVANA (Reuters) - A few dozen U.S. entrepreneurs braved tough U.S. sanctions and Cuba’s worst economic crisis in decades to attend a conference in Havana on Wednesday focusing on the new private sector and aimed at boosting flagging engagement between the Cold War-era foes. The Cuban Chamber of Commerce...
