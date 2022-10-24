NEW YORK (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group's newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters."CS First Boston will be global with a presence in all regions where it has a competitive advantage," David Miller, global head of CS First Boston, wrote in a memo to staff.

17 HOURS AGO