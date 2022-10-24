BBC Three comedy “Wreck” is set to return with a second season. BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell and former acting director of BBC drama Ben Irving have given the sea-faring show another six-episode order, with creator Ryan J. Brown and Fremantle-owned Euston Film returning to make it in Northern Ireland in 2023. “After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation are out for blood – hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship,” reads the logline. “Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation’s killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates...

