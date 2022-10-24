ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley View

Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
GOODYEAR, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye City Council appoints city attorney

At the Oct. 18 regular meeting, Buckeye City Council appointed K. Scott McCoy as the city’s new attorney. Set to serve as the city of Buckeye’s first in-house counsel, McCoy brings over 17 years of municipal law and land use experience to the city, most recently as assistant city attorney for the city of Yuma. He also has held similar positions for the cities of Chandler, Surprise and Casa Grande, and as a private practitioner.
BUCKEYE, AZ

