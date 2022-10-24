At the Oct. 18 regular meeting, Buckeye City Council appointed K. Scott McCoy as the city’s new attorney. Set to serve as the city of Buckeye’s first in-house counsel, McCoy brings over 17 years of municipal law and land use experience to the city, most recently as assistant city attorney for the city of Yuma. He also has held similar positions for the cities of Chandler, Surprise and Casa Grande, and as a private practitioner.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO