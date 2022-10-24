ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

AZFamily

2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup

PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Public Transit Comes to Mesa

The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'

PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
GOODYEAR, AZ

