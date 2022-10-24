Read full article on original website
2 homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeowners have repairs to do after a fire burned two homes in a Mesa neighborhood on Friday. Firefighters were called out just after 10:30 a.m. to June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a house, and had jumped to a second house. The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.
MCACC east shelter to temporarily close due to possible outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s east shelter in Mesa will temporarily close its doors starting Monday, due to a possible viral disease outbreak among its dogs.
Phoenix residents frustrated with delay in bulk trash pickup
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix residents are dealing with some trash trouble -- there have been delays with bulk trash pickup across the city and some are frustrated with the piling trash. From chairs to stacks of branches, you don't have to go far to find heaps of debris in...
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
MCSO discovers bunker with illegal drugs, weapons in Waddell
A woman and her adult son are facing charges after authorities found a large bunker with weapons, drugs and other items on their property.
Hazardous trash is causing Gilbert's garbage trucks to catch fire. Here's what you should not be throwing away
GILBERT, Ariz. — It’s stuff that you might not think twice about throwing away that the Town of Gilbert says is leading to garbage truck fires. Four garbage trucks in Gilbert have caught fire so far this year and the town is now asking people to double check what’s getting thrown away in their bins to help keep it from happening again.
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
'There are things that they could do': Neighbors upset over City of Phoenix's lack of enforcement regarding visitors on Cholla Trail
PHOENIX — Neighbors along Camelback Mountain's Cholla Trail say the City of Phoenix isn’t policing the trail, and hikers who start up the mountain early in the morning. Cholla Trail is supposed to be open from sunrise to sunset. But neighbors have filmed hikers making their way up the trail in the dark, with flashlights.
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
Valley residents considering raising chickens as egg prices skyrocket
Breakfast is getting more expensive these days as the price of eggs skyrockets due to inflation and the bird flu.
Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'
PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival
The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
