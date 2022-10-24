Bray Wyatt has been back in the WWE Universe for a little under a month, and yet, for fans of the third-generation Superstar, it’s like he never left; his segments are, like, insanely over, his reactions from every audience who has watched him appear have been second to none, and according to The Wrestling Observer, his merch sales have been darn good too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

9 HOURS AGO