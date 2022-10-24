ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana

It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
TEXAS STATE
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?

We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion

Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
TEXAS STATE
Let’s Look at the 8 Oldest Bars in the Great State of Texas

Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
