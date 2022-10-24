Read full article on original website
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana
It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
Early Voting Begins In Texas, Here’s What You Need To Know
Early voting is now underway across the State of Texas. Millions of Texans will head to the polls over the next two weeks before the November 8th Election to cast their votes for the candidates they feel best represent them. Early Voting in Texas will last until Friday, November 4th....
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
Did You Know This Popular Dating Show is Based in Texas?
If you are a big fan of reality television, specifically dating shows, then you are probably familiar with Netflix’s show ‘Love Is Blind’. The third season was recently release and the drama is just as hot as usual. If you are a few episodes into season three...
Let’s Look at the 8 Oldest Bars in the Great State of Texas
Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Some Texas Lakes
All I have ever known is that you need a fishing license to fish in the great state of Texas but that is actually not true for all bodies of water. While Texas hosts a free fishing day every year to get new fishermen to get out and try fishing anywhere in the state without a license. Our great state also does something else as well!
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
Here Are The 10 Best Horror Movies Set in Texas
We all know Texas is known for some huge movies, not just ones with chainsaws. There may be some that will surprise you that are from Texas. You can also click on the name to watch the trailers. 10. The Dark and the Wicked. This movie is a newer one...
An O’Donnell High School Teacher has Been Accused of Enticing a Child
An O’Donnell ISD employee has been arrested and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer released a statement Thursday stating that on Tuesday, October 18, the school was alerted that an O'Donnell High School employee had been communicating inappropriately with a high school student.
