ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Love rhubarb? Save on grocery bills by growing your own

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpwDg_0ikELapI00
Lifestyle

If you love rhubarb in crumbles, pies, compotes, jams and gin, now’s the time to start growing it yourself.

While shop-bought stems are often astronomical in price, if you’re prepared to be a little patient, you’ll be rewarded with more than you can eat of this delicious vegetable – potentially saving you pounds at the till.

What’s the cheapest way to grow rhubarb?

Growing from seed is the cheapest method, but it can take a lot of trial and effort. Beginners may be better off buying dormant crowns or pot-grown plants when starting out.

You’ll only need a couple of dormant crowns to keep a family in rhubarb for months. These should be planted in late autumn with the buds above the soil and kept well watered. Pot-grown plants can also be planted in spring or autumn, but they’ll be more expensive than crowns and there’s a limited choice of variety.

Where should I plant it?

Rhubarb is best planted in full sun in rich soil enhanced with well-rotted manure or compost. Leave 90 centimetres (three feet) between plants, and water well in their first season. The stems should be ready to harvest from early to mid-summer – but don’t pick them until the second year after planting. Stop picking in July – the stems become tougher later in the season. Leaving the plant to recover its strength ensures a good crop the following year.

Don’t have much outdoor space? No problem – you can grow rhubarb in a pot. The Ace of Spades variety is ideal for containers.

How do I save more money on rhubarb?

You can force rhubarb over winter to harvest in early spring, when it’s at its most expensive in shops. Do this by covering the plant with a large pot or upturned dustbin in late January to block out the light. This will give you tender stems by early spring, about eight weeks after covering, but don’t force the same plant two years in a row as it will become exhausted.

If you want early rhubarb, choose a ‘forcing’ type such as Timperley Early, but you’ll need to wait several years for the crowns to be well established. Then you can dig up a crown in November, leave it on top of the ground for two weeks to allow it to be exposed to frost, pot it up and move it to a warm, dark place indoors, such as a cupboard under the stairs. The most important thing is to keep it in the dark, and after a month or two you should be picking slender stems.

How do I store it?

Pick the stems, holding the stalk near the base and twisting until it detaches. Washed and dried stems can be stored in the vegetable section of the fridge for around two weeks. If you have a glut, you can always freeze it after cooking.

How can I expand my crop for free?

You can create new plants by dividing rhubarb crowns when they’re three to four years old, before they become overcrowded and weak. Do this in late autumn, digging up the base to expose the rhizome (root), then divide it into healthy, good-sized sections with a spade and replant immediately.

You can also do this in early spring, just as the buds are coming out of dormancy. Once you’ve replanted the pieces in enriched soil, with emerging buds just above the ground, don’t pick any stems in the first year and remove flowering spikes as they appear. Your rhubarb will repay your care for years to come.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home ‘targeted’ in hammer attack on husband

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early on Friday. Mr Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in attack at Pelosi home

The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6 insurrection...
WASHINGTON, CA
newschain

NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen divorce finalised

American football player Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen have reached a divorce settlement after 13 years of marriage, the couple have confirmed in statements on social media. The break-up comes after quarterback Brady made a U-turn about his retirement from the NFL in February, returning to the Tampa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London

Just Stop Oil activists have sprayed paint on a high end jeweller in central London. At 8.43am on Friday, two protesters sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over the premises of Rolex in Knightsbridge. Both were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been taken into custody at...
newschain

Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month. Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
newschain

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said. The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan....
newschain

Mystery woman who died in 2004 fall from tower block could finally be identified

The identity of a young woman found at the foot of a tower block in north-west London 18 years ago could finally be solved, investigators say. She is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of Wembley Point, a triangular office building now known as the WEM Tower London, into the River Brent on the morning of Friday October 29 2004.
newschain

Teenager arrested on suspicion of stabbing student to death in Manchester

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a student who was stabbed to death in Manchester. Manchester Metropolitan University student Luke O’Connor, 19, died in hospital after he was attacked in Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, at about 2am on Wednesday. A 19-year-old man was detained in...
newschain

Inspector sentenced for assaulting vulnerable boy outside police station

A police officer who assaulted a vulnerable teenage boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act has been sentenced. Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Oak Tree Rise, Merthyr Tydfil, “unlawfully” detained the 16-year-old outside Merthyr Tydfil police station on August 20 last year. The incident was captured on...
newschain

Gunman who killed 15 at major shrine in Iran ‘dies from his injuries’

A gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran this week has died in hospital, Iranian media reported. Authorities have not disclosed details about the attacker, who died in hospital in the southern city of Shiraz on Saturday from injuries sustained during his arrest, according to the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies.
newschain

Jonas Eidevall says rotation is key to Arsenal’s form as they eye WSL history

Arsenal could make Women’s Super League history on Sunday as they chase a new record of 13 consecutive wins when they host West Ham. Jonas Eidevall said after last weekend’s victory over Liverpool that equalling the record Arsenal already jointly held with Manchester City “doesn’t bother me that much”, but it would still be a big marker as the title race takes shape.
newschain

Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after she was found “seriously assaulted”. James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell. Police attended an address in...
newschain

Two killed as Iranian forces open fire on protesters – activists

Iranian security forces killed two people after opening fire on protesters in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations, activists said. Located in Iran’s long-restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, Zahedan has seen the deadliest violence so far in the weeks of protests that have gripped Iran.
newschain

Removal vans in Downing Street as Rishi Sunak moves in

Rishi Sunak is moving into No 10 on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary confirmed after removal vans were spotted in Downing Street. Six months after moving out, Mr Sunak and his family are returning to the flat above No 10, which they inhabited when he was chancellor in Boris Johnson’s Government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy