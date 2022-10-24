Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Masked man robbed Macon store Friday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday armed robbery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery. A sheriff’s office news release says it happened just after 5 p.m. at Carr’s Drive Inn Market, located at 5988 Mount Pleasant Church Road at the road’s intersection with Fulton Mill Road.
23-year-old man dies after being shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that left a man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Willis Drive Friday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., deputies made it to the scene and found a 23-year-old man who had been shot several times. The...
56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
wgxa.tv
Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting
A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
Macon man in critical condition after car crash with tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after car crash with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the center line. The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to host Halloween festival
MACON,Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– If you’re looking for a spooky experience on Halloween, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is planning its annual Halloween event on Monday. The annual event is held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Outreach and Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street in downtown Macon. There be...
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
41nbc.com
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT)— The Washington County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. According to a Facebook post, 20-year-old Domanic Roberson was last seen on Church street in Harrsion, Georgia. He’s six feet tall and weighs 156 pounds. If anyone has any information on where he...
wgxa.tv
Camera Confusion: Macon residents seek out answers after being hit with 'unfair' tickets
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- At $100 dollars a pop, Major Brad Wolfe with the Bibb county Patrol Division says you'd think people would slow down. "It's huge, it's a very big problem it's like an epidemic right now speeding in the school zones as well as complaints we get in Bibb County...Speeding is very prevalent in Bibb County. It's a big problem," Wolfe said.
41nbc.com
Man arrested for trying to rob Forsyth credit union
FORSYTH, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Forsyth Police arrested a man Wednesday for trying to rob a credit union. According to Forsyth Police, officers responded to a panic alarm at Robins Financial Credit Union at 76 E Johnston Street around 4:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers say they discovered Michael Loftis...
'I'd stand out there with a sign myself': Macon man says kid's safety is key in fight over traffic cameras
MACON, Ga. — Speeding cameras are gaining popularity across Central Georgia. In Macon-Bibb County, they're the source for tons of violations this fall. With more citations come more chances to challenge them. The process is a bit different from traffic court. "If I had the time, I'd stand out...
Eastman man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
GBI, Monroe County deputies investigating inmate's suicide death
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide. Deputies...
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
WALB 10
4 injured in Cordele Saturday night shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people are left injured from a Saturday night shooting that happened at 16 East Restaurant, according to Cordele Police Department. On Oct. 22, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the restaurant. Police said they arrived at a chaotic scene with...
