Zeeland, MI

Dux Advance in State Prep Grid Tourney; Hope Home, GVSU Away on Saturday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – In the state Division 3 high school football tournament on Friday night, Zeeland West beat the visiting Lowell Red Arrows, 36-28. The Dux will now visit St. Joseph next weekend in a district final, after the Bears disposed the visiting East Grand Rapids Pioneers, 49-10. The game should be next Friday evening, with broadcast time at 6:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
West Michigan doctor urging families to be cautions of RSV

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) –Pediatric doctor Andrea Hadley at the Helon DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is urging families in West Michigan to be cautious when their child is sick, because it could be RSV. According to Dr. Hadley, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is experienced by...
Tulip Time Announces Top 20 for 2023 Annual Poster Art Contest

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 26, 2022) – Tulip Time announces the Top 20 finalists for the annual First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition, through which a work of art is selected for the official Tulip Time poster. After carefully reviewing more than 97 stunning submissions, the Top 20 finalists for...
Breaking Ground on Townhomes for Individuals with Disabilities

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 27, 2022) – On Friday, October 28th , at 11:30 am, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a unique development built specifically for individuals with disabilities at 12761 Felch Street in Holland. The development will be called Haven Townhomes, as this build opportunity came through a partnership with Haven Christian Reformed Church who previously owned the land. These five townhomes will be located at the corner of Felch St and Beeline Rd in Holland, and will be ADA compliant and affordable for individuals rather than families. The homes will be one bedroom units rather than the three bedroom single-family units that Lakeshore Habitat typically builds.
Holland Police Log October 27-28, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Donna Fay Beyer

Donna Fay(Riemersma) Beyer, 83 of Holland went to heaven on Friday, October 28, 2022. Donna was born on October 30, 1938. She is survived by her children Steve Beyer of Holland, Diane (Robert) Kavanaugh of Ocala Florida, and Karen (David) Barrigear of Holland. Her grandchildren Nathan Sutherlin, Lucas(Juhyeon) Kavanaugh, Hilary Kavanaugh, Ashley(Josh) Craycraft, and Seth(Cheryl) Barrigear. Great grandsons Aiden Markward and Wyatt Craycraft. Sisters Dolores(Jerry) Moore and Carol(Lyle) VanderHaar. Brother-in-law David Beyer.
Van Buren County Road Commission seeking next managing director

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Board of County Road Commissioners of Van Buren County has began its search for its next Managing Director. According to a news release from the road commission, current Managing Director Daniel F. Bishop announced his plans to retire effective February 28, 2023. Bishop joined the Road Commission in 2020 taking the helm after a previous extensive career in local government.
