ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Religious Life Associate Dean fosters spirituality

Vanessa Gomez Brake, the associate dean of religious life at USC, is the first humanist chaplain to be a chief religious and spiritual leader at a United States university. In her position, Gomez Brake provides oversight for all religious and spiritual offerings on campus. She describes her title as a humanist chaplain to mean seeing the world as an opportunity to bring about “good in our lives” and in others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC and USC: South Carolina rebrands

In an announcement Wednesday, the University of South Carolina proved that it is far from finished competing with the University of Southern California for the “USC” acronym. According to a press release, the Carolina college will retire its “UofSC” logo mark used since 2019 and “simplify its branding...
COLUMBIA, SC
Daily Trojan

Trojans travel abroad to teach English

Through the International Teaching English as a Foreign Language Academy, some USC students are taking the initiative to move beyond campus and gain real-world international experience. The International TEFL Academy is a leader in TEFL certification and a resource for those interested in gaining experience abroad as English teachers, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Women’s volleyball road trip continues

The Trojans look to pick up their ninth conference win of the season in Utah Friday. The game against the Utes will be the team’s third consecutive away game, following matches at University of California, Berkeley and Stanford. Despite earning 28 kills, the Trojans dropped all three sets with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Connection in “Something in Common”

In a city as vast as Los Angeles, it’s easy to feel alone. When I moved here in August, I felt like everything was too big and impersonal, and I longed for connection and community. One Saturday, I took the Metro Expo line to 7th Street, walked to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

(Don’t) just keep swimming

One, two, three, breathe. As I cut through the water, lactic acid pools in my quads. Wildfires ignite in my lungs. One, two, three, breathe. Tumbling from one wall to the other, I chase after a 500 free record, longing for the crisp bite of the water. I can feel my sweat mixing with the pool chlorine.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy