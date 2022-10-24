ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Religious Life Associate Dean fosters spirituality

Vanessa Gomez Brake, the associate dean of religious life at USC, is the first humanist chaplain to be a chief religious and spiritual leader at a United States university. In her position, Gomez Brake provides oversight for all religious and spiritual offerings on campus. She describes her title as a humanist chaplain to mean seeing the world as an opportunity to bring about “good in our lives” and in others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC and USC: South Carolina rebrands

In an announcement Wednesday, the University of South Carolina proved that it is far from finished competing with the University of Southern California for the “USC” acronym. According to a press release, the Carolina college will retire its “UofSC” logo mark used since 2019 and “simplify its branding...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy