Vanessa Gomez Brake, the associate dean of religious life at USC, is the first humanist chaplain to be a chief religious and spiritual leader at a United States university. In her position, Gomez Brake provides oversight for all religious and spiritual offerings on campus. She describes her title as a humanist chaplain to mean seeing the world as an opportunity to bring about “good in our lives” and in others.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO