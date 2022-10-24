Read full article on original website
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known. Friday’s demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused an island-wide blackout when it tore through western Cuba in late September. That left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of a tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief from debilitating blackouts. Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of the Ukraine war. It’s the biggest inflow from Russia this century, potentially alleviating the weight of U.S.-backed international sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she’s not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction. During a one-on-one interview in Ohio that aired on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Yellen said...
Blinken says US, Canada have to work together on world ills
MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems. Blinken said in Montreal on Friday that neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies. He added: “We work together because the lives of our citizens are very much intertwined.” During a tour of a public market, Blinken was met by a handful of protesters opposed to a possible international intervention to deal with the humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti. Later, he reiterated comments in Ottawa on Thursday that a multilateral military intervention in the Caribbean nation is being discussed but remains a work in progress.
Tanzania’s commercial capital imposes water restrictions
DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — One of Africa’s largest and fastest growing cities has imposed water restrictions as officials blame dry weather and dropping river levels. Some of the more than 6 million residents of Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, say thousands of homes have had no water for weeks. The country’s water minister, Jumaa Aweso, said the city’s water authority has been working to provide a better supply from the struggling Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region, but officials say there are no immediate reports of damage. South Korea’s weather agency said Saturday’s small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year and would have been powerful enough to topple objects or break windows. The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he instructed officials to also review the safety of electricity and telecommunication systems, although there were no immediate reports of problems.
Japan has taken in hundreds of Ukrainians. The welcome for others has been less warm
The Japanese government has given Ukrainians residency and work permits for up to a year. But for those from other countries, it can be a years-long struggle to attain similar benefits and privileges.
This is not the time to abandon North Korean denuclearization
Arms control proponents have mischaracterized denuclearization as requiring North Korea to rapidly abandon the entirety of its nuclear and missile programs before receiving any benefits.
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
Bolsonaro locking up farm votes, with boost from ex-minister
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro’s former agriculture minister has become the face of his campaign in Brazil’s agribusiness heartland — a part of the country where the conservative incumbent appears to be leading his leftist rival, ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Newly elected Senator Tereza Cristina has been promoting the president’s pro-farm policies and boosting his uphill battle for reelection. Mato Grosso do Sul is small in population, but the race is close and Bolsonaro is counting on his appeal to rural voters to help him close the overall gap with da Silva.
Report: Australian women, children returning from Syria camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports the first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 is bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable extremist threat. The ABC reports that four women and 13 children left the Roj detention camp on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia. They would be the only Australians involved in the Islamic State campaign in the Middle East to be officially repatriated apart from eight children in 2019. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not comment on the details of the ABC report, but says his government “will always act to keep Australians safe.”
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. This year’s winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and architect Shigeru Ban from Japan. Michnik delivered a passionate speech against Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West. The prizes are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula face off in last debate before vote
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro faced off on Friday in the last debate before Brazil’s elections on Sunday. The two-hour encounter on the nation’s most popular TV station mostly centered on economic hardship, the issue that has moved most of the few undecided voters in the narrow contest between the leftist and the far-right leader. The man universally known as Lula, who leads polls so far and governed between 2003-2010, and Bolsonaro had had only one face to face debate beforehand. Debates in the election’s first round featured several other candidates, none of whom garnered more than 5% of the Oct. 2 vote.
‘Rough years’ ahead as Russia threatens Europe, says Germany
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday a day after Vladimir Putin predicted a “dangerous” decade ahead.German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the 24 February invasion had ended “old dreams” of a united continent.“It has plunged us into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” said the president, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow.“Harder years, rough...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief’s spokesman said Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.” The agreement brokered in July is due to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses British Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline
Russia’s defence ministry has accused British navy unit representatives of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month.No evidence was given in support of this claim, though the allegation comes after the West suspected that Moscow was responsible for the explosion.The ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year - blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.”Meanwhile, the civilian evacuations organised by...
