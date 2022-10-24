MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States must work with countries like Canada to solve world problems. Blinken said in Montreal on Friday that neither Canada nor the United States can alone face challenges such as climate change, global health issues and the impact of new technologies. He added: “We work together because the lives of our citizens are very much intertwined.” During a tour of a public market, Blinken was met by a handful of protesters opposed to a possible international intervention to deal with the humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti. Later, he reiterated comments in Ottawa on Thursday that a multilateral military intervention in the Caribbean nation is being discussed but remains a work in progress.

13 HOURS AGO