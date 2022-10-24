Read full article on original website
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New York Is Losing Rich Young People Faster Than Any Other State
Comparatively, New York state has more rich young people than most. But they certainly aren't staying here. an interesting article about how quickly our rich young professionals are leaving New York State. As a dad of two young kids that I hope will someday be described as rich and young, it's pretty scary to see how quickly they're leaving here to go somewhere else.
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
How alert are you when you are driving on the Thruway or the back roads around New York State? It seems there are more distractions than ever for drivers. As the fall and winter months approach us, there is a unique warning from officials for those who drive in the Empire State.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
New York State Senator Caught on ‘Hot Mic’ Accidentally
Things are going 'downhill'. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand welcomed President Biden as he got off Air Force One yesterday in New York. Schumer was caught on a hot mic talking to President Biden admitting something. Now, it was not anything that...
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
The Best Way To Spend Powerball Money In New York State?
You work so hard for your money but never seem to get ahead? That is the story for most hardworking people in New York State and across the country. Rising prices and inflation and higher interest rates are making life difficult as we struggle to stay above water or pay for the things we need the most.
