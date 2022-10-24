ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Is Losing Rich Young People Faster Than Any Other State

Comparatively, New York state has more rich young people than most. But they certainly aren't staying here. an interesting article about how quickly our rich young professionals are leaving New York State. As a dad of two young kids that I hope will someday be described as rich and young, it's pretty scary to see how quickly they're leaving here to go somewhere else.
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time

As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws

With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
Empire State stimulus sends hundreds of dollars to New York state residents

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you have a family in New York state, here's some fantastic news that will impact your wallet. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment. What about the second payment?
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?

There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
The Best Way To Spend Powerball Money In New York State?

You work so hard for your money but never seem to get ahead? That is the story for most hardworking people in New York State and across the country. Rising prices and inflation and higher interest rates are making life difficult as we struggle to stay above water or pay for the things we need the most.
