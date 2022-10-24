Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund aimed to attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages throughout the state was announced Friday by Governor Mike Parson. The scholarship will pay $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
timesnewspapers.com
John W. “Jay” Eveler
Eveler, John W. “Jay,” 76 years old, passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long battle with cancer. Jay was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on New Year’s Eve, 1945, to Jack and Vera Eveler. The oldest of seven siblings, Jay was a 1963 graduate of Helias High School. He went on to attend and graduate from St. Benedict’s College (now Benedictine) in Atchison, Kansas, in 1967. In September of 1968, Jay married Ann Maureen Corkrean, to whom he was married for 54 years.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
St. Louis school targeted for eviction has struggled to pay its staff, had tax-exempt status revoked by IRS
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield private school being targeted for eviction by its landlord has also struggled to pay staff members, email messages obtained by the Business Journal show. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 also revoked the nonprofit's tax-exempt status, according to government records. One teacher at Barat...
timesnewspapers.com
“They’re Always In There Somewhere”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. For Ted Sward of Glendale, it’s his dad, David Sward. Ted Sward grew up in Arkansas with his parents, but has lived in St. Louis since 1989. David Sward, who turned 81 earlier this month, was a chief of...
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to his part in distributing 1150 pounds of meth in $4.1 million conspiracy
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Markus Michael A. Patterson, 39, of Grandview, pleaded guilty...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Classes cancelled for some St. Louis area schools Tuesday
Some schools in the St. Louis area have cancelled or modified classes Tuesday, one day after a deadly school shooting in south St. Louis.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
New charges against small-town Missouri police chief accused in overdoses
A small-town police chief in Eastern Missouri, accused in two overdoses in his town, now faces six felonies in Pike County.
New evidence found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner was directly involved in false criminal allegations against Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
Marc Cox speaks with John Solomon, investigative journalist and founder of Just the News, about the new evidence showing that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardener was directly involved in false allegations against Former Governor.
Police: Shooter at CVPA identified as former student; no motive discussed
The person suspected of killing a teacher and student and injuring seven others in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School was a graduate.
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
More south St. Louis City businesses burglarized
Two more burglaries south of the Mizu Sushi Bar occurred at the same time.
