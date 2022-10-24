ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

John W. “Jay” Eveler

Eveler, John W. “Jay,” 76 years old, passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long battle with cancer. Jay was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on New Year’s Eve, 1945, to Jack and Vera Eveler. The oldest of seven siblings, Jay was a 1963 graduate of Helias High School. He went on to attend and graduate from St. Benedict’s College (now Benedictine) in Atchison, Kansas, in 1967. In September of 1968, Jay married Ann Maureen Corkrean, to whom he was married for 54 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
“They’re Always In There Somewhere”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. For Ted Sward of Glendale, it’s his dad, David Sward. Ted Sward grew up in Arkansas with his parents, but has lived in St. Louis since 1989. David Sward, who turned 81 earlier this month, was a chief of...
GLENDALE, MO
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO

