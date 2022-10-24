Read full article on original website
Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
Alex Hammond blog: A triple crown contender in Auguste Rodin, Goshen at Ascot and more!
Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond looks back at Auguste Rodin last Saturday and looks ahead to an excellent weekend at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. Before we focus on this weekend's excellent jumping, let me tell you about something that happened to me on Saturday that doesn't happen very often.
Bateaux London Gold Cup: 14-year-old Regal Encore set for fifth run in Ascot handicap
Regal Encore will be making his fifth appearance in the Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday as a 14-year-old. It will be his 16th race at Ascot, where he has won four times and finished placed on another six occasions for Anthony Honeyball. Third in the...
Race of the Day: Kitty's Light could gain deserved success for Christian Williams team at Ascot
Sky Sports Racing presenter Mike Cattermole is back with his race of the day, taking aim at the £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing. The £100,000 Bateaux London Gold Cup over three miles tops the bill as Ascot welcomes the return of NH racing for its new season.
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration
Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf: Ed Walker hopeful of more Group One glory with Dreamloper
Ed Walker believes Dreamloper is heading to the Breeders' Cup with a live chance of adding to her two Group One wins gained already this season. The mare is set to be Walker's first runner at the meeting but with wins in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin already this season, travelling is clearly no issue.
Arsenal Women 3-1 Zurich Women: Gunners continue winning Women's Champions League start
Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women's Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig's double. Jonas Eidevall's...
Liverpool dealt blow in Jude Bellingham pursuit as midfielder ponders Borussia Dortmund stay - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with the midfielder considering staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. Former Aston Villa striker John Carew could be facing two years in prison and a £45,000 fine...
PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?
With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Serie A leaders maintain Group A top spot with emphatic Champions League victory over woeful Gers
Napoli heaped yet more misery on Rangers' luckless European campaign on Wednesday night, as Giovanni Simeone's double and a late Leo Ostigard header secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti was adamant there was no chance of his side underestimating Rangers pre-match,...
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott send Reds into Champions League knockouts
Mohamed Salah's clipped finish and quickfire goals at the start of the second half from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott took Liverpool to a 3-0 win at Ajax which sends them into the Champions League last 16. The visitors should have been a couple of goals behind in Amsterdam by...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks tired Tottenham will falter at Bournemouth; Chelsea will hit rocky ground at Brighton
A tired Tottenham will falter at Bournemouth and Graham Potter's Chelsea will struggle at Brighton, says tipster Jones Knows, who attacks the weekend card fresh from a 6/1 best bet winner last week. Leicester vs Manchester City, Saturday 12.30pm. Leicester have the attacking weapons to make this a potentially dangerous...
PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Luuk de Jong stars as Gunners miss chance to confirm top spot in Europa League group
Luuk de Jong scored one and assisted another in a superb second-half cameo as PSV beat Arsenal 2-0, with the Gunners missing the chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A. Mikel Arteta highlighted the importance of topping the group ahead of the game, with the winners going...
Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard
"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler says England will be up for Australia test at MCG on Friday
England captain Jos Buttler says his side will be up for the challenge when they take on Australia in a T20 World Cup blockbuster at the MCG on Friday. England suffered a major setback as Ireland claimed another momentous victory over their rivals, having been given a helping hand by the rain in Melbourne.
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out". Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double
Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
T20 World Cup: England's clash with Australia abandoned in Melbourne to leave Group 1 wide open
England's hopes of returning to winning ways at the T20 World Cup were ruined by rain as their Super 12s clash against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne. The scheduled toss at 6.30pm local time (8.30am BST) was pushed back due to persistent rain at the...
