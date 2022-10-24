ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Saturday Tips

Bravemansgame is taken to come out on top in another edition of his series of battles with Ahoy Senor in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The pair earned exactly the same rating in productive first seasons over fences last year, emerging as two of the best staying novice chasers around. The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame came out on top when they met in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, a track which never looked likely to suit Ahoy Senor and he proceeded to make several jumping errors.
SkySports

Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration

Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
SkySports

PDC Women's Series: Lisa Ashton has already made it to Alexandra Palace, but who will join her?

With Lisa Ashton already assured of a World Championship return, it's crunch time at the PDC Women's Series this weekend with Fallon Sherrock under pressure in second spot. Ashton tops the current standings after 16 events, although Greaves' sensational four wins in Hildesheim in August have moved her into fourth spot behind Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf.
SkySports

Alex Iwobi thriving for Everton after midfield reinvention under guidance of Frank Lampard

"Almost unstoppable". That is how Alex Iwobi describes the confidence he is currently playing with. Often, it is considered crude to speak about oneself in such high regard. Here, though, the self-proclamation is entirely justified. Iwobi has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, his best return for Everton - and it is only October.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy