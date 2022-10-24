ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites

By Jordan Mintzer
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

The fourth feature from writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen ('Adrift') premiered in the Tokyo Film Festival’s main competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq3kR_0ikEGsn100
Glorious Ashes Courtesy of Tokyo International Film Festival
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift).

Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than a movie with serious market potential.

Glorious Ashes

The Bottom Line A tender if trying drama of feminine strife.

Venue: Tokyo International Film Festival (Competition)

Cast: Le Cong Hoang, Bao Ngoc Doling, Phuong Anh Dao, Ngo Quang Tuan, Ngo Pham Hanh Thuy

Director, screenwriter: Bui Thac Chuyen 1 hour 57 minutes

This is not to say that Glorious Ashes isn’t, at least in its conception, a probing and rather dark depiction of the quotidian struggles faced by its trio of heroines, all of whom have to eke out a difficult rural existence while also dealing with a trio of extremely difficult men.

For Duong (Le Cong Hoang), this means remaining stuck in her marriage to Hau (Bao Ngoc Doling), a husband so distant that even when he occasionally returns home from his job as a fisherman on the delta, he barely says a word to her. The reason, as we learn early on, is that Hau is still madly in love with Nhan (Phuong Anh Dao), a childhood friend who lives only a few houses down the river and who is happily married to the ceramics worker, Tam (Ngo Quang Tuan).

Given that their village is so tiny that everyone knows everything about everyone else, with the characters constantly running into each other as they take care of various chores along the river, it’s hard to keep things hidden for long. Chuyen baits the viewer early on with a scene of Nhan’s house burning down, leaving us to believe that either Duong acted out of jealousy or Hau decided to do away with the Nahm for not loving him back. But the real reason turns out to be way more tragic, turning Tam into a deranged arsonist intent on destroying his own home as the town looks helplessly on.

A parallel storyline involves Loan (Ngo Pham Hanh Thuy), a woman who was raped as a child and whose assailant has been released from prison decades later. The ex-convict returns to the village and shacks up at a Buddhist monastery, leaving Loan thirsty for revenge against the man who ruined her life.

Chuyen, whose 2009 feature Adrift won a FIPRESCI prize in Venice, takes his time to weave the three stories together, synching his narrative to the languorous pace of life along the river. This can prove slow-going at times, although the setting of Glorious Ashes is almost a story in its own right: It’s fascinating to watch Duong and the others scrape by on the delta, with one foot forever in the Mekong’s muddy waters. Hau’s employment as a shrimp fisherman on a tiny isolated tower in the middle of the sea, surrounded by nets and empty water, could practically be the subject of a separate movie, and Chuyen returns several times to that location to underline Hau’s severe isolation.

These observant elements are often more fascinating than the drama itself, which is far from subtle in places and lumbers along without any major surprises. And yet Chuyen displays real compassion for his protagonists — especially Duong and Nahm, who drift closer together as they deal with family tragedy and a pair of useless husbands.

It’s telling that Nahm, who keeps rebuilding the house that Tam keeps burning down, and Duong, who awaits Hau’s return while knowing full well it won’t mean much for their dead marriage, refuse to fall into the same despair as their significant others. Despite all they face, and this includes death itself, the women in Glorious Ashes anchor everyone’s lives while the men can do nothing but drift away.

Full credits

Venue: Tokyo International Film Festival (Competition)

Production company: Nam Productions

Cast: Le Cong Hoang, Bao Ngoc Doling, Phuong Anh Dao, Ngo Quang Tuan, Ngo Pham Hanh Thuy

Director, screenwriter: Bui Thac Chuyen

Producer: Tran Thi Bich Ngoc

Executive producers: Tran Viet Anh, Andy Vo, Cao Trung Hieu

Director of photography: Nguyen K’Linh

In Vietnamese

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

“We Tried to Make a Hopeful and Heartwarming Story”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Filmmaker and Star of ‘Narcosis’

Martijn de Jong’s feature directorial debut, Narcosis, is off to a dream-like start as The Netherlands recently selected the Dutch drama to compete on its behalf for a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Narcosis, which de Jong co-wrote with his partner Laura van Dijk, chronicles a young family that’s become rudderless after losing their patriarch (Fedja van Huêt’s John) a year earlier during a deep-sea diving expedition. While it’s not an autobiographical story, de Jong and van Dijk infused the story with plenty of personal details from their own lives. Perhaps the most notable example is...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Tree of Life’ Review: Synagogue Shooting Doc Goes Light on Politics, Deep on Humanity

In the wake of a horror like the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, in which a white supremacist walked into Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha and shot dead 11 people, the same depressingly familiar questions tend to recur: Why did this happen? How could this happen? What should be done? What should we make of it? HBO’s A Tree of Life offers no easy answers on those fronts, and nor does it pretend to. But it does offer clarity of a different, no less crucial, sort. By focusing on intimate firsthand accounts over hard-nosed analysis or shocking new details, it brings forth the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”

While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery

Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed.  More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
The Hollywood Reporter

Orson Welles‘ ’War of the Worlds’ Broadcast: Its Ominous Echoes for a Fractured Media

Every year there are new essays about unveiling the truth behind Orson Welles’s 1938 War of the Worlds broadcast that aired on CBS radio on October 30th, 1938. We know the truth – the stories about mass hysteria were overblown. For anyone looking for a straightforward history of what happened, look no farther than A. Brad Schwartz. The reason corrective stories keep coming up is that some people prefer to believe that the radio play sparked a nationwide mass panic. It sure makes for a great story. But while there were many confused listeners, some scared by the play’s deceptive...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In Search of Darkness: Part III’ Conjures Up a 5-Hour Feast for Horror Fans

Filmmaker David Weiner has a rather sunny disposition, but he’s spent the last few years in search of darkness. The documentarian and veteran entertainment journalist is putting the final touches on In Search of Darkness: Part III, the concluding chapter in a trilogy of documentaries that explores the horror films of the 1980s (both the obscure and the classic). The In Search of Darkness films, as well as Weiner’s sci-fi focused In Search of Tomorrow, have gained a small but dedicated fanbase, which has contributed to the funding of the films. “We’re making this directly for the superfans who are in from the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Mescal to Lead Espionage Thriller ‘A Spy by Nature’ for Kevin Macdonald

Paul Mescal is stepping into the spy world for the first time. The Emmy and BAFTA-winning Normal People breakout, recently seen in festival favorite Aftersun and last year’s The Lost Daughter, is set to lead A Spy By Nature for Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald (The Mauritanian, The Last King of Scotland, State of Play). HanWay Films is launching the project at the American Film Market, with CAA co-repping U.S. rights. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Drag Comedy Drama 'The Young King'Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy 'The Radleys' From...
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN to Cut Back on Original Films and Series From Outside Partners

As cost-cutting changes continue to roil CNN, chairman and CEO Chris Licht has announced that the news division will be cutting back on commissioning films and television series from outside firms. “I am writing to share that we are making changes to how we approach premium longform content,” Licht wrote in a memo Friday morning to CNN employees that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned projects with outside partners.” Licht explained that the decision was “based, in large part, on the ever-increasing cost of commissioning third-party premium content” but qualified that “longform...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rotterdam Returns to In-Person Festival in 2023

After two all-virtual events, the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will return in person next year with a full lineup and, on Thursday unveiled its first titles for 2023.  In its Bright Future program, dedicated to young and emerging talent, IFFR confirmed two world premieres: Almost Entirely a Slight Disaster, a deadpan dramedy from Turkish director Umut Subasi, and Whispering Mountains, a satirical drama director Jagath Manuwarna which looks at what happens when a supernatural virus spreads across Sri Lanka. Other highlights of the Bright Future lineup include Angela Wanjiku Wamai’s Kenyan drama Shimoni, which premiered in Toronto, and La mala familia,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Saudi Arabia Picks ‘Raven Song’ as International Feature Submission

Director Mohamed Al Salman’s Raven Song, a coming-of-age comedy about a young man, Nasar, who is dared by his best friend to reach out to a mystery woman by singing a love poem, has been chosen by Saudi Arabia as its contender for best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards. Shot in Riyadh, Raven Song stars Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Khairallah and Kateryna Tkachenko and is produced by Ahmed Mousa and Telfaz 11. Al Salman’s film was among the winners of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition to discover and support new Saudi filmmaking talent.More from The Hollywood ReporterKantemir Balagov...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Quilted Women’s Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You know a trend has officially gained momentum when a handful of top tastemakers bless the streets with their take on it. From Bella Hadid in Burberry to Hailey Bieber in Vetements to Rihanna in Celine, all of these stars have stepped out in quilted jackets this year, demonstrating that there is an elegant way to wear a glorified blanket as outerwear if styled correctly.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Dads, Grads...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Star in Baggy Netflix Sequel

There were a number of reasons the employees at the Bryant & May match factory wanted to strike in 1888: They were fined for trivial offenses, berated for small errors and paid abysmally for hours of grueling labor. But above all, their owners were killing them. A change in production methods — switching from red phosphorus to white — increased the company’s profit and poisoned the match factory employees. The women and girls developed phosphorus necrosis, a disease that caused engorged abscesses in the mouth and fatal brain damage.  Enola Holmes, the protagonist of the quick-witted and fanciful eponymous YA book series, doesn’t...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Chief Criticizes Kanye “Ye” West’s “Awful” Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won’t Be Removed

The growing corporate boycott of Kanye “Ye” West after he made antisemitic remarks in several interviews has increased pressure on music streaming services to pull the rapper-turned-fashion mogul’s albums from their platforms. On Tuesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the issue in an interview with Reuters, making clear that Ye’s comments were “awful” but his music did not violate the streamer’s anti-hate policies. Ek added it was up to Ye’s label, Universal Music Group’s Def Jam imprint, to pull his music if they felt compelled to.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rihanna Returns With New Music on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Rihanna is officially back — well, almost. The singer is slated to get back in our ears on Friday with the new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Panther director Ryan Coogler, was recorded in five countries and produced by Göransson, according to a release announcing the star’s first solo single since 2016’s “Love on the Brain.”More from The Hollywood ReporterStartup BlueStar Investing $180M in New Atlanta Production CampusMarvel Studios Joins Forces with MAC Cosmetics on a Black Panther-Inspired Makeup Collection (Exclusive)'Guardians of the Galaxy' Holiday Special Trailer...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Talks ‘Wakanda Forever’ and Supporting James Gunn’s DC Move: “I’ll Be First in Line”

Wednesday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere arrived at a time of transition for the comic book world, both onscreen and off. The project honors late actor Chadwick Boseman and is expected to pass the title of Black Panther on to a new actor. Offscreen, Wakanda Forever‘s premiere comes just one day after the game-changing news that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will ascend to top jobs at DC, the chief rival of Marvel in the comic book space.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': First Reactions From the World PremiereRyan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo: Programmer Shozo Ichiyama on Making Festival Bridge Between Japanese and Global Film Worlds

In his second year as programming director, industry veteran Shozo Ichiyama believes he has taken another step closer to realizing his vision for the Tokyo International Film Festival. A producer known for working with China’s Jia Zhangke, Japan’s Takeshi Kitano and Taiwan’s Hou Hsiao-hsien, Ichiyama is striving to make TIFF a gateway between the Japanese and global film worlds, and raise the level of the content screened.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Prime Unveils Nordic Reality Shows, Movie Deal With NordiskNBCU Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky ChargesTilda Swinton, James Gray, Ranveer Singh Among 2022 Marrakech Festival Honorees Ichiyama’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kantemir Balagov to Direct ‘Butterfly Jam’ for Square Peg, AR Content (Exclusive)

Beanpole director Kantemir Balagov is set to make his English-language feature debut with Butterfly Jam, with Ari Aster’s Square Peg Partners and Alexander Rodnyansky’s AR Content on board to produce. Set in a tight-knit New Jersey community of Kabardian immigrants, Butterfly Jam, earlier titled Monica, portrays a complicated relationship between a father and son, in which the son imbues his father with qualities he doesn’t actually possess. Balagov broke out as a director with his two earlier feature films, Closeness and Beanpole, both of which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Saudi Arabia Picks 'Raven Song'...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Love Is Alive’: Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, Naomi

Wynonna Judd will re-create the last concert she preformed with her late mother, Naomi Judd, in a special show at Middle Tennessee State University on Nov. 3. “This is a big fat hairy deal for me. 31 years ago, almost to the day, I did my last concert with my mom and we are recreating it,” Judd told a crowd of press on Wednesday morning at Fox & Locke restaurant in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.More from The Hollywood ReporterLoretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMTWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's...
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy