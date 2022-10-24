Read full article on original website
Related
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
At least 37 people have been confirmed dead after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, the local Red Cross chapter in the state of Aragua confirmed Monday. The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
CNET
Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain
More wet weather is forecast for the Gulf Coast and Southeast as a strong cold front shifts over the Missippi and Tennessee valleys and brings rain to the Northeast.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Incoming storm to bring plummeting temps and predicted snow totals in double digits for mountains
Park City, UTAH — As we head into the weekend, the forecast for a significant snowfall from this first winter storm keeps growing. Evan Thayer from OpenSnow and Powderchasers has […]
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Snow forecast for Great Lakes, 70M people under frost, freeze advisories
Cold weather is forecast across the U.S., with more than 70 million Americans under frost or freeze advisories. Snow is expected in Great Lakes and Northeast.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1