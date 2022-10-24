ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
CNET

Everything to Stock Up on Before a Winter Storm Hits

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When winter hits, it hits hard. Extreme cold and winter storms can have serious impacts, including knocking out power and electricity. In fact, power outages have gotten worse, with the average household experiencing eight hours without power every winter, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy