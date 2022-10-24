Read full article on original website
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
theadvocate.com
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge YMCA considering new facility, 100 apartments for South Foster location
If all goes according to plan, the YMCA of the Capital Area will build a new, 24,000-square-foot fitness center and a 100-unit, four-story apartment complex at its A.C. Lewis facility on South Foster Drive, replacing the existing, aging structure. The YMCA has filed detailed plans with the East Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
theadvocate.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
theadvocate.com
Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities
Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
theadvocate.com
Hickory burger, beef and bean nachos and tater skins: Best things we ate this week
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it. Admittedly, I did...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
theadvocate.com
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs comes alive late to take down Dutchtown in District 5-5A matchup
First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped. Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second...
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
School bus overturns in Zachary; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said, making it the second crash involving a school bus to happen in the greater Baton Rouge area this week. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port...
theadvocate.com
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
