Ja'Cory Thomas gives Walker's offense a huge boost in District 5-5A game against St. Amant
The Walker High offense got a game-changing performance from Ja'Cory Thomas and the Wildcats pulled away from St. Amant in the second half of a 35-7 win Friday night at Walker. Thomas touched the ball 10 times accounting for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Included in that were touchdown runs...
Denham Springs comes alive late to take down Dutchtown in District 5-5A matchup
First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped. Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second...
STM Cougars hold off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection
Before Westgate even got settled in good, the St. Thomas More Cougars had built a commanding three-touchdown lead over the defending Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until a 12-men-on-the-field flag on the visiting Tigers gave the Cougars the decisive first down in the game’s closing seconds that St. Thomas More could finally breathe with a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
McKinley clinches first winning season since 2010 by dominating Belaire
First-year McKinley coach Ron Allen knew he was in for a challenge when he took the job, having been an assistant for the Panthers for four years and seeing the team struggle to a 4-32 record during that time. In less than a calendar year, Allen and the Panthers have...
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS: Here is our choice of three games to watch
Key game for the PBS Eagles (7-1, 3-1) ahead of next week’s District 6-3A finale vs. University. Port Allen (4-4, 2-2) has won two straight and has the speed and skill to make a statement of its own while also looking to shore up a Division III nonselect playoff berth.
LSU women cruise in exhibition opener vs. Mississippi College, 88-35
The second season of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU started fast and finished strong, trouncing Mississippi College 88-35 in an exhibition game Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers unveiled a team with nine new faces, and Mulkey played 12 of her 14 players. LSU led 24-7...
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more
1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
Rod Walker: College GameDay for Southern at Jackson State a chance to showcase SWAC excellence
For some of you tuning into ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, perhaps you’ll get an experience similar to the one New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor got last week. Taylor, who grew up in Tennessee, never had attended a Southwestern Athletic Conference football game. In fact, he...
LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday
The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
Here's where the SEC coaches see Kim Mulkey's LSU squad landing in the standings
Kim Mulkey continues to raise the perception of the LSU women’s basketball program. Two of Mulkey’s players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball team, and the Tigers were picked to finished third in the standings in a vote by league coaches released Wednesday. Last...
LSU bowl projections trending up as Tigers' record improves going into season's final month
Before the season started, and certainly after LSU lost its season opener to Florida State, there were some national bowl projections that said the Tigers wouldn’t even make it to the postseason. How the perception of LSU’s season, and its postseason fortunes, have changed. The Tigers aren’t anyone’s...
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week
The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
School bus overturns in Zachary; 4 transported with minor injuries, Baton Rouge EMS says
A school bus overturned in Port Hudson Friday evening, Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said, making it the second crash involving a school bus to happen in the greater Baton Rouge area this week. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Samuels Road at Plains-Port...
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Denham Springs woman struck, killed by suspected drunk driver on I-10 near Breaux Bridge
A Denham Springs woman died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 10 near Breaux Bridge early Tuesday. Troopers responded to reports of a Kia stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10, near mile marker 108 west of Breaux Bridge, around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, troopers learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck near the abandoned vehicle, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
