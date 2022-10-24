ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

STM Cougars hold off furious Westgate rally behind Altmann-to-McNeese connection

Before Westgate even got settled in good, the St. Thomas More Cougars had built a commanding three-touchdown lead over the defending Class 4A state champions. But it wasn’t until a 12-men-on-the-field flag on the visiting Tigers gave the Cougars the decisive first down in the game’s closing seconds that St. Thomas More could finally breathe with a 42-34 victory over Westgate on Friday at Cougar Stadium.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Southern at Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake, prediction and more

1 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Online: ESPN+ | TV: ESPNU, 10 p.m. (tape delay) Perhaps the biggest chunk of pride in the conference is at stake in this cross-state brawl that brings out the animosity more than Grambling for Southern and Alcorn State for Jackson State. Two teams based in state capitals, deep HBCU roots and a long history of playing before large and charged crowds. Southern needs the victory more than the Tigers, who are unbeaten and appear to be cruising toward a division title. The winner can claim bragging rights but the loser has a reasonable shot at a rematch on Dec. 3 for a much bigger reward.
JACKSON, MS
LSU women's basketball to begin Year Two under Kim Mulkey with exhibition game Thursday

The LSU women’s basketball team gets back on the court Thursday for the second season under coach Kim Mulkey, but it's not exactly a “lights, camera, action” situation. The Tigers, who earned a No. 14 preseason ranking in the coaches top 25 poll that was released Wednesday, play Mississippi College in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first of two exhibition games before the season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 7. Admission is free.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Denham Springs woman struck, killed by suspected drunk driver on I-10 near Breaux Bridge

A Denham Springs woman died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 10 near Breaux Bridge early Tuesday. Troopers responded to reports of a Kia stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10, near mile marker 108 west of Breaux Bridge, around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, troopers learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck near the abandoned vehicle, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

